Here’s why The Queen wore bright lipstick to address the nation on Sunday

Her majesty opted for a bold shade for her message of hope during the coronavirus

On Sunday, the BBC aired a special message of hope from the Queen to the general public during the coronavirus crisis, which included this emotional anecdote.

It is only the fourth time Queen Elizabeth has done so during her entire reign, outside of her regular Christmas day message. The other occaisons were to mark her Diamond Jubilee; on the death of the Queen Mother; the evening of Princess Diana’s funeral and; at the beginning of the first Gulf War.

As well as wearing this historial brooch for her address, she had clearly put some thought into her make-up for the day. Did you know this is the only time the Queen uses a make-up artist?

We all know the power of a good lipstick; how many times have many of us reached for our favourite tube when we need a little pick-me-up?

Her majesty opted for a bold, orange shade of lipstick – and it’s thought that the bright and uplifting colour was a conscious one, as well as to contrast nicely with her bright green outfit.

How lovely!