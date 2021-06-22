Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are very few hair electricals that I use and love. But my two favourites are in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

I love this one that creates perfect beachy waves in minutes (and it’s currently only £17.99). And I love this hairdryer. It’s one of the best hairdryers I’ve ever tried.

Shop Amazon Prime Day hair deals

Time is running out, so you better move quickly if you want to take advantage of this or any of the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.