This is the exact foundation that Hailey Bieber wore to the Met Gala

The star looked radiant on the red carpet

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve been keeping up with all of the looks from the Met Gala 2022. From Blake Lively’s colour-changing dress to Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe number, there’s been plenty of glitz and glamour.

However, it was Hailey Bieber’s look that really caught out attention, mainly due to her glowing complexion. The star wore a backless, ivory gown and matching shawl for the occasion, designed by Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello.

Hailey finished off the outfit with sheer black tights and strappy black heels, with her hair scraped back into an elegant bun. The Met Gala red carpet is the perfect place to experiment with your makeup look, but the star kept things classic with luminous skin, a dusting of eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

If you’re wondering what foundation Hailey used, then you’re in luck, as her makeup artist gave the full beauty breakdown over on her Instagram.

The secret to her radiant skin? The Chanel No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Foundation, of course. Part of Chanel’s newest beauty range, this foundation is enriched with moisturising agents and red camellia oil. The red camellia flower has revitalising powers, which help to achieve that youthful glow.

The product’s texture blends seamlessly with the skin, offering a luminous finish and buildable coverage. The Chanel website recommends prepping the skin with the Chanel No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum before dispensing a few drops of the foundation onto the back of your hand and tapping into the skin with your fingertips.

