Glossier have done it again. This year, the brand have launched so many exciting products. From their solid perfume to their scented candle and even their new lilac hoodie, we’re not ashamed to say that we’ve spent most of our hard-earned cash on the Glossier website.

Thank God it’s almost payday, as the brand have just released a brand new range of eyeliners, and we want every single one.

What started as Colorslide, Glossier’s discontinued, original eye pencil, is now a reimagined version of a Glossier eyeliner. The No.1 Pencil deposits rich, buildable, long-wearing colour– with just enough dry-down time to set it into a sharp line, wing it out, or blend out for a diffused, smokey eye effect.

The pencil comes in 10 demi-matte (and vegan) shades that are inspired by the archives of art history and are designed to celebrate creative expression through beauty.

We met with renowned makeup artist, Celia Burton, who talked us through the new collection and let us try out the pencil for ourselves. We couldn’t get over how easy the colour glides onto the eyelid, without tugging at the skin.

The eyeliner is transfer and water-resistant, and lasts for up to 12 hours. After testing it out on a super hot day, we can confirm that it definitely stays in place.

There are ten colours included in the collection, and we’ve broken them down for you below:

Ink – a rich black

– a rich black Frame – a neutral brown

– a neutral brown Kiln – a rustic orange

– a rustic orange Ochre – a dandelion yellow

– a dandelion yellow Fresco – a dark forest green

– a dark forest green Patina – a light grey-blue

– a light grey-blue Lapis – a dark-denim blue

– a dark-denim blue Rococo – a deep aubergine

a deep aubergine Muse – a soft lavender

– a soft lavender Canvas – a pure white

You can’t go wrong with the classic black and white shades, however, we were surprised by how much we were loving the more colourful options.

Our favourite had to be Muse, a soft lavender that adds a subtle pop of colour to your everyday makeup look. Which one will you go for?