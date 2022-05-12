The weather might be getting warmer but I’ll be in this new Glossier hoodie all Summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This colour is so on trend.

Glossier is the gift that keeps on giving. From the brand’s new After Baume cream, to their solid perfume and even their scented candle, they are always releasing something super exciting.

Last week, for the first time since the launch of the Mango Balm Dotcom in 2019, Glossier released a new permanent flavour to their Balm Dotcom line-up, and created a limited edition hoodie to match. Intrigued? I thought so.

Say hello to the new Lavender Balm Dotcom. Glossier’s cult-favourite do-everything balm now comes with a soft purple tint and a calming lavender scent that’s floral, bright, and herbaceous, with a touch of honeyed sweetness.

Lavender Balm Dotcom, £10 | Glossier

Balm Dotcom will get rid of chapped lips once and for all. It contains Lanolin, Beeswax, Caster Seed Oil and Cupuacu Fruit Extract to seal in moisture and prevent an endless cycle of reapplication. Swipe it onto lips for lasting moisture.

To celebrate the occasion, and to help you reach ultimate levels of relaxation, the brand have created an embroidered, Lavender coloured hoodie with a super soft, fleecy inside and a G-logo patch on the sleeve, and I will be wearing it every single day from now on.

Embroidered Lavender Hoodie, £55 | Glossier

Extra-plush and cut for a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, the Embroidered Lavender Hoodie keeps things cosy all year round. Pair it with the new Lavender Balm Dotcom for the ultimate relaxing duo.

Even Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted wearing the hoodie. If it’s good enough for Olivia, then it’s good enough for us.

Customers have been raving about the Balm Dotcom lip balm, with one writing: “The new lavender scent is AMAZING! It’s my absolute favourite. Balm dotcom is the best product for lips.” Another added: “The smell of lavender is so relaxing and refreshing!”

If that doesn’t convince you, we don’t know what will.