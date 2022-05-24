Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We like a discount, we LOVE a Glossier discount

What started as a mistake, quickly became one of the most talked-about shopping events in the beauty calendar. The Friends of Glossier sale returns this Thursday and this year it lasts for six days.

In case you were living under a rock last year and missed the whole discount debacle, let us fill you in. It was early 2021 and somehow (speculation is still rife) the FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER discount was accidentally leaked online. This code was created for Glossier staff, as well as friends of the brand. However, it went wild online, especially when people soon realised that it wasn’t a ruse. The code was only live for two hours (it was swiftly disabled when the brand realised what had happened), but in that time people went nuts and placed huge orders of their favourite products.

Although it wasn’t meant to happen, Glossier HQ realised the power of a Glossier sale and later last year launched the official Friends of Glossier sale. And it’s brought it back for this year. You can get 20% off your favourite products from Thursday 26th until Tuesday 31st May.

To get 20% off all products, use the promo code FOG22 at the checkout

If you’ve not tried any of its products yet, we recommend heading down to the Glossier London store to test out some of its bestsellers ahead of the sale.

Friends of Glossier sale – 2022 discounts:

What should I buy in the Glossier sale?

Glossier Cloud Paint – usual price £15, now £12

Glossier’s super blendable cream blushers are seriously popular, both in terms of the six wearable shades and their ease of use. Embrace finger application or blend into your cheeks with a cream brush. View Deal

Glossier You Perfume – usual price £45 , now £36

With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh. View Deal

Glossier Boy Brow – usual price £14 , now £11.20

Easily one of the best brow products on the market, Boy Brow is the poster child for achieving the big, fluffy brows we’re currently obsessed with. Available in five shades including the newly-added Auburn, it’s your one-way ticket to getting the most out of your brows. View Deal

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint – usual price £20, now £16

For those times when you want a little something on the skin, but not full coverage. The Perfecting Skin Tint offers a glowy, brightening finish that evens out your skin. View Deal There will also be some limited edition sets heavily discounted during the sale dates. These include the Base, Bronze + Bag Set, which includes the Beauty Bag, Perfecting Skin Tint, Stretch Concealer and Solar Paint for £60, the Full Eye Set with Boy Brow, Pro Tip, Skywash and Lash Slick for a rather pleasing £41.60 and the Lip Finish Trio for £28 that includes the Lip Gloss, Generation G and Ultralip.

Are you ready to shop until you…can add no more to your basket?!