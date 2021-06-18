Great skin at great value is just a click away
Consider yourselves incredibly lucky. For I am happy to announce that I have been shown the discounts on Elizabeth Arden skincare that will only be available on Amazon Prime Day. They are some of the best Prime Day beauty deals around.
From their iconic Eight-Hour range, to the hardworking and efficacious Prevage line, there are so many products from this brand that I, as a Beauty Editor, recommend to family and friends.
Whenever anyone wants to know which SPF moisturiser I think is the best, I send them a link to the Eight-Hour Cream Sun Defense Face Cream SPF50 PA+++. When I get asked about retinol and what the best entry level serum is, Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum is always my answer. They’re a brand I trust.
25% off their entire skincare ranges is an absolute belter of a discount. I highly recommend you stock up, because these prices are not to missed.
What should I shop in the Elizabeth Arden Amazon Prime Day deals?
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant – was
£25.35, will be £19
The original. The classic. Everyone’s favourite everywhere balm. This beauty works to sooth dry skin on your lips, elbows, wherever. It can be used on split ends, cuticles, to fix your eyebrows and even as a highlighter. It really is incredible. And so is this discount.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil Spray –
was £18.99, will be £14.25
This is hands down one of the best summer oils. After a day in the sun, your skin will drink it up. Even if you’re not on a holiday, spritz allover after a shower for full body nourishment. It can also be used on the hair, but stick to the ends to avoid greasy roots.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist Spray –
was £12.59, now £9.45
I keep this on my desk year round. In the winter, I use it for mid-afternoon skin perk ups and in the warmer months I use it alongside a desk fan to keep cool. It works particularly well on dry skin and it adds instant hydration.
Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Anti-Pollution Shield SPF50 –
was £41.25, will be £30.94
This is hands down one of the best facial sunscreens. Slightly tinted (which has been proved to be the best choice for those with pigmentation) it’s super lightweight and you can’t feel it on the skin at all. It makes applying SPF a joy.
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum –
was £32.25, now £24.18
Alongside their Eight Hour Cream, these little capsules of joy are probably the brand’s most famous product. They were promoting monodosing, before it was even a thing. Filled with the prefect amount of goodness to help with skin-aging, these capsules are well worth the hype.