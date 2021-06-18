Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Great skin at great value is just a click away

Consider yourselves incredibly lucky. For I am happy to announce that I have been shown the discounts on Elizabeth Arden skincare that will only be available on Amazon Prime Day. They are some of the best Prime Day beauty deals around.

From their iconic Eight-Hour range, to the hardworking and efficacious Prevage line, there are so many products from this brand that I, as a Beauty Editor, recommend to family and friends.

Whenever anyone wants to know which SPF moisturiser I think is the best, I send them a link to the Eight-Hour Cream Sun Defense Face Cream SPF50 PA+++. When I get asked about retinol and what the best entry level serum is, Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum is always my answer. They’re a brand I trust.

25% off their entire skincare ranges is an absolute belter of a discount. I highly recommend you stock up, because these prices are not to missed.

What should I shop in the Elizabeth Arden Amazon Prime Day deals?