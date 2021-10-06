Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you thought the tools couldn't get any cooler

We loved the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, the Airwrap changed the way we curl our hair forever and the Corrale is hands down one of the best hair straighteners we’ve ever had the pleasure of using.

The innovation and design really are second to none. Which is why we didn’t really think they could get any better. Until now.

The brand has launched new colour-ways in its award-winning tools just in time for Christmas. We didn’t mind the matte grey and pink original, but the new Prussian Blue and Rich Copper colour is seriously smart.