Just when you thought the tools couldn't get any cooler
We loved the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, the Airwrap changed the way we curl our hair forever and the Corrale is hands down one of the best hair straighteners we’ve ever had the pleasure of using.
The innovation and design really are second to none. Which is why we didn’t really think they could get any better. Until now.
The brand has launched new colour-ways in its award-winning tools just in time for Christmas. We didn’t mind the matte grey and pink original, but the new Prussian Blue and Rich Copper colour is seriously smart.
Dyson Corrale in Prussian Blue and Rich Copper, £399 | Dyson
A Marie Claire Hair Award winner, the Dyson Corrale truly is one of the greats. It has revolutionary flexible plates mean that you don’t have to go over the same strands over and over again, which cuts down damage and styling time. Plus it travels well (it has a special flight mode, which means you can take it on an aeroplane) and it’s cordless. Handy.
Dyson Airwrap in Prussian Blue and Rich Copper, £449.99 | Currys
The Airwrap is known as a curler, but in fact with the multiple heads (seven in total) you’re able to create so many looks with just one styler. The two smoothing brushes are seriously good for second-day hair.
Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer in Prussian Blue and Rich Copper, £299 | John Lewis
Another Marie Claire Hair Award winner – this hairdryer revolutionised the market when it hit the shelves. The design itself is what makes it so clever (what else would you expect from Dyson) – the motor is in the handle so your arm doesn’t get tired and it has some seriously clever heat and air settings. We’ve loved it from the beginning and will continue to do so.
These beauties will only be around for the festive period, so if you’re keen, we recommend getting your hands on them soon. Of course you could wait for the Dyson Black Friday sale, as this colour-way might be in the sale.
The brand has also released matte Fuschia and matte Copper colour-ways in the Corrale.
Dyson Corrale in Matte Copper, £399.99 | Dyson
A really nice metallic straightener.
Dyson Corrale in Matte Fuschia, £399.99 | Dyson
Much like the original, but without the grey.
We’re definitely adding some of these to our Christmas list this year. And we’ve been awfully nice, so here’s hoping we unwrap at least one of them on the big day.