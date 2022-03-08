Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebrate IWD with this exclusive edit worth over £190...

Happy International Women’s Day! Here at Marie Claire, we are over the moon to see so many brands taking part in celebrating fantastic females all over the world. In fact, we’ve rounded up our favourite International Women’s Day gifts that include lots of brands that are giving back this March.

Speaking of, Cult Beauty are treating us all this IWD with their exclusive female-founded edit. Worth over £190, you can get seven of their must-have products for just £75, saving you a whopping 60%. What a bargain.

The expertly curated edit is full of high-performing formulas from American brands with women at the helm. It features everything you could possibly need, including some of our skincare staples such as a full-sized Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, a full-sized Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen and a full-sized Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

It’s not just skincare either. Cult Beauty have got your whole routine covered with a full-sized Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask and even a full-sized OUAI Hair care Body Crème in their heavenly ‘Melrose Place’ scent. What more could you want? The edit also includes some handy travel-sized products, perfect for taking on your next trip.

We can’t wait to have a pamper night with our girlfriends using this dreamy box of goodies. If you are looking for some more amazing buys this IWD, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best feminist books and best feminist t-shirts to inspire and empower you today and beyond. We’ve also rounded up the most inspirational women from the last 100 years, who have challenged, shaped and smashed the status quo.