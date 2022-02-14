Spread the love with these sentimental gift ideas...
Here at Marie Claire, we are counting down the days until International Women’s Day, as we love nothing more than celebrating all the special ladies in our life. Whether it’s our mum, sister, friend, girlfriend, manager or whoever else, we believe that being a woman is something to shout about. Go us!
That’s why we’ve put together our edit of the best International Women’s Day gifts. Not only have we chosen items from some of our favourite female-owned brands, but we’ve also included lots of brands that are giving back this IWD, alongside sentimental gifts that we think celebrate what it means to be a woman. Have a scroll and treat yourself or your loved one to something special to let them know just how amazing they are.
If you’re looking to educate yourself further on feminism, why not check out our round up of the best feminist books? We’ve included work from Simone de Beauvoir and Gloria Steinem to Charly Cox and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, so there’s no shortage of inspiration. As said by human rights activist Claire Fagin, “Knowledge will bring you the opportunity to make a difference.” If that doesn’t inspire you, we don’t know what will.
We’ve also put together a guide to the best feminist t-shirts with empowering slogans and fun designs. We’ll be styling ours with jeans and trainers this IWD, letting our tee do all the talking. What better way to show your support than through a fabulous outfit?
Without further ado, check out our guide to the best International Women’s Day gifts. From cards and jewellery to flowers and clothing, there is something for everyone. We will definitely be treating ourselves to some of these special gifts, because we deserve to celebrate ourselves, too.
10 best International Women’s Day gifts to buy now:
Roxanne Assoulin International Women’s Day Set of Three Enamel and Gold-Tone Bracelets, £300 | Net-A-Porter
Last year, Net-A-Porter teamed up with New York-based designer Roxanne Assoulin to create this stunning set of bracelets especially for IWD. We are still swooning over them a year later, and the best news is that 100% of the profits from the sale go to Women for Women International.
Happy International Women’s Day Card, from £3.50 | Etsy
Sometimes there is no better gift than a card filled with a heartfelt message. We love this design from Callisto Design Co, a female-owned business available on Etsy.
Female Form Poster, £15 | Urban Outfitters
Celebrate the female form with this beautiful poster from Urban Outfitters. We don't know many friends that wouldn't want this added to their gallery wall.
The Friendship Bouquet, £34 | Arena Flowers
Brighten someone's day with this stunning bouquet from Arena Flowers. We love this brand as all of their flowers are sourced from ethical suppliers and Fairtrade-certified farms that they've personally approved in-line with their own selection criteria, and all staff are paid at least a real living wage.
‘Love’ Grey Cotton Jumper, £195 | Beulah London
How cute is this 'Love' jumper by Beulah? Not only do we heart the design, but this limited edition sweatshirt was made in aid of Empowerment Collective, in association with Walk Free. 10% of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the charity, and each sweatshirt sold will provide a week of skills training to a woman from a disadvantaged background.
My Body by Emily Ratajkowski, £12.31 | Amazon
If you're looking for a good read this IWD, look no further than this. My Body is a collection of essays by Emily Ratajkowski that explores feminism, sexuality, power, men's treatment of women and women's rationalizations for accepting that treatment. We haven't been able to put it down.
Sooth and Nourish Duo, £72 | Kate Somerville
We are always looking to support female-owned brands, and when their skincare is this good, it makes our job easy. Treat someone to this 'Soothe & Nourish Duo' by Kate Somerville, featuring her iconic Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser and DeliKate® Recovery Cream.
McLaggan Smith Women Who Changed The World Mug, £14.50 | John Lewis
This special mug celebrates all the amazing women who have changed the world. From suffragettes and scientists, politicians and palaeontologists, your cup of tea is about to get a whole lot more inspiring.
Pat McGrath Labs Crimson Couture Limited-Edition Lip Kit, £50 | Selfridges
Another amazing female-founded beauty brand that we love is Pat McGrath Labs. This limited-edition lip kit makes the perfect gift, and you will feel like you can conquer anything when wearing these products.
Anissa Kermiche International Women’s Day Titty Committee Set of Two Mini Earthenware Jugs, £110 | Net-A-Porter
Anissa Kermiche's designs are inspired by strong women in her life. We can't get enough of these stylish earthenware jugs, and 100% of the profits will go to Women for Women International.