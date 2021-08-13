While there’s always room to express your feelings on social media, if you’re looking for something a little more IRL, feminist t-shirts are a great place to start. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s now iconic feminist t-shirts for Dior’s SS17 show made us fall in love with the slogan top trend all over again, and our obsession just keeps on growing.
It’s easy to dismiss this as just another frivolous fashion trend, but it’s much more than that. Following the Brett Kavanaugh and Harvey Weinstein scandals, celebrities turned to their clothing to convey their support to female victims at red carpet events such as the Oscars.
For International Women’s Day 2021, the campaign theme was #ChooseToChallenge, a call-to-action to disrupt gender bias and inequality. Many chose to share pictures of themselves on social, wearing empowering t-shirts.
But while supporting the cause on IWD is something to be proud of, you can shout about your favourite causes any day of the year, and if it happens to involve a feminist t-shirt, then why not?
There is no harm in having a bit of fun with styling it though. This season, colourful t-shirts are best worn with oversized 80s suits with track sole boots, while a simple black on white slogan t-shirt always works well with a knitted skirt and a blazer. For a more comfortable approach, both looks work well with dad trainers and jeans.
With that in mind, I’ve rounded up a few empowering feminist t-shirts from the high street, and even better, for some of those you purchase, donations will be made to charities that support women’s causes, such as Women Safe & Children Institute and Women for Women.
This season, over on Net-A-Porter, designers like TOVE and Simone Rocha have teamed up with Women for Women again to create a line of t-shirts that will help equip women with skills and resources to overcome poverty, stand up for their rights and create sustainable change for themselves, their families and communities.
Boob Tee, £29 at never fully dressed
£5 of every T shirt that's sold is donated to the charity 'Mind'. The true original subtle line 'Boob T'.
TOVE + NET SUSTAIN International Women’s Day embroidered organic cotton-jersey T-shirt, £150 at Net-A-Porter
TOVE's T-shirt was created to celebrate International Women's Day 2021. Based on a tee from the '90s, it's cut for a slim fit from organic cotton-jersey and embroidered with the word 'Womanhood' in tonal threads. 100% of the profits* from the sale of this product will go to Women for Women International.
SIMONE ROCHA International Women’s Day embroidered Supima cotton-jersey T-shirt, £175 at Net-A-Porter
Made from Supima cotton-jersey, this style is embroidered with a 'Sisters' emblem on the chest in red to match the sleeve detailing. It flares out slightly towards the hem, so looks best untucked over wide-leg pants. Proceeds also go to Women for Women.
Burn Your Bra Tee, £48 at FREE PEOPLE
Add effortless edge to any look with this statement tee featured in a cool and classic silhouette with quote graphic at chest.
WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS’ T-SHIRT, £580 at DIOR
Dior's feminist t-shirt has been a best-seller for the brand since it was first introduced in 2017.
White Girl Power Varsity Logo T-Shirt, £9.99
Give your wardrobe some 'girl power' with this white logo T-shirt.
woman. MESSAGE T-SHIRT, £55 at ba&sh
A simple design with a proud motto, the limited edition WOMAN T-Shirt by ba&sh was created in partnership with the Woman Safe Institute. It is the 2021 ba&sh homage to women. White, with a crew neck, dropped shoulders and a positive message in black print, this cotton T-shirt is a must-have. Like all our clothes, this T celebrates everyday heroines with a strong message: "Women are heroines. Every day." A T-shirt to bring women confidence and joy in all circumstances. All the benefits will be donated to the Woman Safe & Children Institute.
DON’T TOUCH ME PLEASE ORGANIC T-SHIRT, £17 at French Connection
Crafted from crisp cotton, the Don't Touch Me Please T-shirt is a sustainable style with an eye-catching graphic. Featuring a round neck, short sleeves and straight fit.
Ericka Feminist T-Shirt, £110 at Zadig & Voltaire
Zadig&Voltaire’s white T-shirt with elbow patches and slogan is a classic in the making.