Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While there’s always room to express your feelings on social media, if you’re looking for something a little more IRL, feminist t-shirts are a great place to start. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s now iconic feminist t-shirts for Dior’s SS17 show made us fall in love with the slogan top trend all over again, and our obsession just keeps on growing.

It’s easy to dismiss this as just another frivolous fashion trend, but it’s much more than that. Following the Brett Kavanaugh and Harvey Weinstein scandals, celebrities turned to their clothing to convey their support to female victims at red carpet events such as the Oscars.

For International Women’s Day 2021, the campaign theme was #ChooseToChallenge, a call-to-action to disrupt gender bias and inequality. Many chose to share pictures of themselves on social, wearing empowering t-shirts.

But while supporting the cause on IWD is something to be proud of, you can shout about your favourite causes any day of the year, and if it happens to involve a feminist t-shirt, then why not?

There is no harm in having a bit of fun with styling it though. This season, colourful t-shirts are best worn with oversized 80s suits with track sole boots, while a simple black on white slogan t-shirt always works well with a knitted skirt and a blazer. For a more comfortable approach, both looks work well with dad trainers and jeans.

With that in mind, I’ve rounded up a few empowering feminist t-shirts from the high street, and even better, for some of those you purchase, donations will be made to charities that support women’s causes, such as Women Safe & Children Institute and Women for Women.

This season, over on Net-A-Porter, designers like TOVE and Simone Rocha have teamed up with Women for Women again to create a line of t-shirts that will help equip women with skills and resources to overcome poverty, stand up for their rights and create sustainable change for themselves, their families and communities.