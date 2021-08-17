Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because warmer climates demand a different scent

The summer months bring about so much joy. Holidays in far flung destinations, long and boozy BBQs with friends, cheery summer sandals you haven’t seen in ages and the best summer perfumes.

Sparkling summer scents are different from your warmer winter fragrances, they’re bright, they’re juicy and they sit beautifully on sun-kissed skin.

If you’re someone who has one perfume that you wear all year-round – a signature scent perhaps – then you might not really see the purpose of having a fragrance that you wear from the beginning of July until the end of September. But that’s the beauty of fragrance. It allows you to play a role, to take on a different persona. We all know that it has the ability to tell stories and to recall memories of days gone by. So why not find one that tells the tale of summer?

These are the perfumes you wear to festivals, to the beach, to dinners on terraces, to pub gardens. They’re the fragrances you wear when you make memories.

Summer scents: the notes to look out for

Traditionally the best summer perfumes have fresh and light ingredients – things like fruits, white flowers, citrus and herbs. Jo Malone’s English Pear and Freesia is a perfect example of a summer scent. It’s a cool fragrance that conjures up the image of an orchard, filled with trees lined with blossom and just ripe pears, lit by the falling sun. It’s juicy, yet warm and comforting.

This year, more than ever, summer scents have proved to be just what we need after more than a year locked in. With just one spritz, these fragrances have the power to transport you to a beach for a day sunbathing (with your best sun cream of course), to a Greek Island for sundowners or maybe to a sun-drenched city break.

Here’s our roundup of the best summer perfumes…