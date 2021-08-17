Trending:

The 15 best summer perfumes that will transport you to the beach without having to step foot on a plane

    • Because warmer climates demand a different scent

    The summer months bring about so much joy. Holidays in far flung destinations, long and boozy BBQs with friends, cheery summer sandals you haven’t seen in ages and the best summer perfumes.

    Sparkling summer scents are different from your warmer winter fragrances, they’re bright, they’re juicy and they sit beautifully on sun-kissed skin.

    If you’re someone who has one perfume that you wear all year-round – a signature scent perhaps – then you might not really see the purpose of having a fragrance that you wear from the beginning of July until the end of September. But that’s the beauty of fragrance. It allows you to play a role, to take on a different persona. We all know that it has the ability to tell stories and to recall memories of days gone by. So why not find one that tells the tale of summer?

    These are the perfumes you wear to festivals, to the beach, to dinners on terraces, to pub gardens. They’re the fragrances you wear when you make memories.

    Summer scents: the notes to look out for

    Traditionally the best summer perfumes have fresh and light ingredients – things like fruits, white flowers, citrus and herbs. Jo Malone’s English Pear and Freesia is a perfect example of a summer scent. It’s a cool fragrance that conjures up the image of an orchard, filled with trees lined with blossom and just ripe pears, lit by the falling sun. It’s juicy, yet warm and comforting.

    This year, more than ever, summer scents have proved to be just what we need after more than a year locked in. With just one spritz, these fragrances have the power to transport you to a beach for a day sunbathing (with your best sun cream of course), to a Greek Island for sundowners or maybe to a sun-drenched city break.

    Here’s our roundup of the best summer perfumes…

    Byredo Sundazed - best summer perfumes
    Byredo Sundazed EDP, £122 for 50ml | Liberty London

    This is the embodiment of a summer fragrance. According to the brand, to be sundazed is 'to be seduced by the sun in a state of summer bliss'. From the first whiff you'll totally understand exactly what they mean. With ultra sunny notes, like mandarin, lemon, neroli and jasmin sambac, followed by the sweet and soft candy floss and musk, this scent is sure to be a summer favourite this summer and all the years to follow. It's perfect.

    Top notes
    Mandarin Orange, Californian Lemon

    Middle notes
    Neroli, Jasmine Sambac

    Base notes
    Candy Floss, White Musk

    Vilhelm Parfumerie Basilico & Fellini - best summer perfumes
    Vilhelm Parfumerie Basilico & Fellini EDP, £120 for 50ml | Net-A-Porter

    This fragrance is heavenly. We know basil isn't your typical top note - but just think you wouldn't have a summer salad without it would you? It's rich, peppery and super green.

    Top notes
    Basil, Pitahaya

    Middle notes
    Fig, Violet

    Base notes
    Green Grass, Hay, Vetiver

    Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk - best summer perfumes
    Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk EDT, £99 for 100ml | Cult Beauty

    This juice perfectly encapsulates a beach walk. Sand in between your toes, sea salt in the air and suntan lotion on your skin. It's a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy.

    Top notes
    Lemon, Bergamot, Pink Pepper

    Middle notes
    Coconut Milk, Ylang-Ylang, Heliotrope

    Base notes
    Musk, Benzoin, Cedar

    Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne - best summer perfumes
    Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, £102 for 100ml | Jo Malone

    Lime Basil & Mandarin is one of Jo Malone's bestselling summer scents. It's iconic. The peppery basil and thyme make for an unexpected twist amongst the lime.

    Top notes
    Lime, Mandarin Orange, Bergamot

    Middle notes
    Basil, Thyme, Iris, Lilac

    Base notes
    Vetiver, Patchouli

    Atkinsons Jasmine In Tangerine - best summer perfumes
    Atkinsons Jasmine In Tangerine EDP, £135 for 100ml | Harrods

    Even though the jasmine shines through on this scent, it's the tangerine that stops it being too rich. It's bright and happy. Expect compliments when you walk down the street.

    Top notes
    Pink Pepper, Mandarin, Sambac Jasmine

    Middle notes
    Ylang-Ylang, Osmanthus

    Base notes
    Vanilla, White Cedar

    Louis Vuitton On The Beach - best summer perfumes
    Louis Vuitton On The Beach EDP, £200 for 100ml | Louis Vuitton

    Yuzu is a really rare citrus found in Japan. It's fresh and bright, which blends well with the neroli. It also has spicy notes thanks to the pink pepper, cloves and rosemary.

    Top notes
    Yuzu, Neroli

    Middle notes
    Thyme, Rosemary, Pink Pepper, Sand, Cloves

    Base notes
    Cypress

    Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess - best summer perfumes
    Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess EDP, £60 for 50ml | Feelunique

    One of the most classic summer scents on the market. It's tropical, it's rich and it's elegant. You can do no wrong.

    Top notes
    Coconut

    Middle notes
    Tiare Flower

    Base notes
    Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood

    Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea - best summer perfumes
    Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea EDT, from £72.50 for 75ml | John Lewis

    Much like the other Acqua Di Parma scents, this is inspired by an Italian island. Panarea is the smallest and oldest Aeolian island and its aroma is bottled in this. It's myrtle and basil, lemon and bergamot.

    Top notes
    Myrtle, Lemon, Bergamot, Basil

    Middle notes
    Sea Notes, Jasmine, Rose

    Base notes
    Juniper, Cedar, Mastic, Amber

    L'Artisan Parfumeur Bana Banana - best summer perfumes
    L’Artisan Parfumeur Bana Banana, £115

    Banana isn't your typical fragrance note, which is strange because the thought of bananas instantly make you picture tropical islands. This stunning scent combines jasmine flowers and candied bananas and works well on hot, beached skin.

    Top notes
    Violet Leaf, Mace, Pepper

    Middle notes
    Banana Flower, Iris, Jasmine

    Base notes
    Amber, Tonka Bean, Musk

    Tom Ford Private Blend Mandarino Di Amaldi - best summer perfumes
    Tom Ford Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi EDP, £178 for 50ml | John Lewis

    Tom Ford knows how to transport with his scents and this is no different. With one spritz you're suddenly on the Amalfi Coast, surrounded by white washed buildings, a cloudless sky and the sea so blue it looks fake.

    Top notes
    Lemon, Grapefruit, Mint, Basil, Tarragon, Black Currant

    Middle notes
    Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Clary Sage, Shiso, Coriander, Black Pepper

    Base notes
    Musk, Vetiver, Labdanum, Civet, Amber

    Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle - best summer perfumes
    Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle EDP, £99 for 50ml | Lookfantastic

    You never forget the first time you smell honeysuckle growing wild. You wish you could bottle it and wear it. Aerin makes those dreams come true.

    Ostens Jasmine Absolute - best summer perfumes
    Ostens Jasmine Absolute EDP, £175 for 50ml | Ostens

    Jasmine is one those flowers that just screams summer. It's warm, yet fresh and bright. Osten's Impression Jasmine Absolute is one of the best bottled jasmines we've ever smelt.

    Dior Eden Roc - best summer perfumes
    Dior Eden Roc EDP, £220 for 125ml | Dior

    This fragrance was created in honour of the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Which if you don't know it, is the ULTIMATE summer holiday destination (if money was no object) in the South of France. It's salty, it's fresh and it's a little bit sweet.

    Top notes
    Sea Salt, Citrus, Mineral

    Middle notes
    Jasmine, Mastic, Coconut

    Base notes
    Pine Tree, Labdanum

    Loewe Paula's Ibiza - best summer perfumes
    Loewe Paula’s Ibiza EDT, £68 for 50ml | Selfridges

    Are you one of those lucky ones that made it to Ibiza this summer when restrictions were lifted? No? Don't worry, with this scent you needn't even get on a plane. Coconut, mandarin, frangipani, patchouli and vanilla - that's the recipe of the summer.

    Top notes
    Coconut, Galbanum, Mandarin Orange

    Middle notes
    Driftwood, Frangipani, Narcissus

    Base notes
    Ambergris, Patchouli, Bourbon Vanilla

    Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc - best summer perfumes
    Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc EDT, £89 for 50ml | Space NK

    An iconic summer scent that combines every ingredient needed on summer holiday. Coconut, vanilla, citrus and ylang-ylang.

    Top notes
    Bitter Orange, Neroli, Citron, Bergamot, Pistachio, Cardamom, Petitgrain, Pink Pepper

    Middle notes
    Tuberose, Tunisian Orange Blossom, Ylang-Ylang, Jasmine, Galbanum

    Base notes
    Coconut, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Benzoin, Amber

