Because warmer climates demand a different scent
The summer months bring about so much joy. Holidays in far flung destinations, long and boozy BBQs with friends, cheery summer sandals you haven’t seen in ages and the best summer perfumes.
Sparkling summer scents are different from your warmer winter fragrances, they’re bright, they’re juicy and they sit beautifully on sun-kissed skin.
If you’re someone who has one perfume that you wear all year-round – a signature scent perhaps – then you might not really see the purpose of having a fragrance that you wear from the beginning of July until the end of September. But that’s the beauty of fragrance. It allows you to play a role, to take on a different persona. We all know that it has the ability to tell stories and to recall memories of days gone by. So why not find one that tells the tale of summer?
These are the perfumes you wear to festivals, to the beach, to dinners on terraces, to pub gardens. They’re the fragrances you wear when you make memories.
Summer scents: the notes to look out for
Traditionally the best summer perfumes have fresh and light ingredients – things like fruits, white flowers, citrus and herbs. Jo Malone’s English Pear and Freesia is a perfect example of a summer scent. It’s a cool fragrance that conjures up the image of an orchard, filled with trees lined with blossom and just ripe pears, lit by the falling sun. It’s juicy, yet warm and comforting.
This year, more than ever, summer scents have proved to be just what we need after more than a year locked in. With just one spritz, these fragrances have the power to transport you to a beach for a day sunbathing (with your best sun cream of course), to a Greek Island for sundowners or maybe to a sun-drenched city break.
Here’s our roundup of the best summer perfumes…
Byredo Sundazed EDP, £122 for 50ml | Liberty London
This is the embodiment of a summer fragrance. According to the brand, to be sundazed is 'to be seduced by the sun in a state of summer bliss'. From the first whiff you'll totally understand exactly what they mean. With ultra sunny notes, like mandarin, lemon, neroli and jasmin sambac, followed by the sweet and soft candy floss and musk, this scent is sure to be a summer favourite this summer and all the years to follow. It's perfect.
Top notes
Mandarin Orange, Californian Lemon
Middle notes
Neroli, Jasmine Sambac
Base notes
Candy Floss, White Musk
Vilhelm Parfumerie Basilico & Fellini EDP, £120 for 50ml | Net-A-Porter
This fragrance is heavenly. We know basil isn't your typical top note - but just think you wouldn't have a summer salad without it would you? It's rich, peppery and super green.
Top notes
Basil, Pitahaya
Middle notes
Fig, Violet
Base notes
Green Grass, Hay, Vetiver
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk EDT, £99 for 100ml | Cult Beauty
This juice perfectly encapsulates a beach walk. Sand in between your toes, sea salt in the air and suntan lotion on your skin. It's a little bit sweet, a little bit spicy.
Top notes
Lemon, Bergamot, Pink Pepper
Middle notes
Coconut Milk, Ylang-Ylang, Heliotrope
Base notes
Musk, Benzoin, Cedar
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne, £102 for 100ml | Jo Malone
Lime Basil & Mandarin is one of Jo Malone's bestselling summer scents. It's iconic. The peppery basil and thyme make for an unexpected twist amongst the lime.
Top notes
Lime, Mandarin Orange, Bergamot
Middle notes
Basil, Thyme, Iris, Lilac
Base notes
Vetiver, Patchouli
Atkinsons Jasmine In Tangerine EDP, £135 for 100ml | Harrods
Even though the jasmine shines through on this scent, it's the tangerine that stops it being too rich. It's bright and happy. Expect compliments when you walk down the street.
Top notes
Pink Pepper, Mandarin, Sambac Jasmine
Middle notes
Ylang-Ylang, Osmanthus
Base notes
Vanilla, White Cedar
Louis Vuitton On The Beach EDP, £200 for 100ml | Louis Vuitton
Yuzu is a really rare citrus found in Japan. It's fresh and bright, which blends well with the neroli. It also has spicy notes thanks to the pink pepper, cloves and rosemary.
Top notes
Yuzu, Neroli
Middle notes
Thyme, Rosemary, Pink Pepper, Sand, Cloves
Base notes
Cypress
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess EDP, £60 for 50ml | Feelunique
One of the most classic summer scents on the market. It's tropical, it's rich and it's elegant. You can do no wrong.
Top notes
Coconut
Middle notes
Tiare Flower
Base notes
Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood
Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Mirto di Panarea EDT, from £72.50 for 75ml | John Lewis
Much like the other Acqua Di Parma scents, this is inspired by an Italian island. Panarea is the smallest and oldest Aeolian island and its aroma is bottled in this. It's myrtle and basil, lemon and bergamot.
Top notes
Myrtle, Lemon, Bergamot, Basil
Middle notes
Sea Notes, Jasmine, Rose
Base notes
Juniper, Cedar, Mastic, Amber
L’Artisan Parfumeur Bana Banana, £115
Banana isn't your typical fragrance note, which is strange because the thought of bananas instantly make you picture tropical islands. This stunning scent combines jasmine flowers and candied bananas and works well on hot, beached skin.
Top notes
Violet Leaf, Mace, Pepper
Middle notes
Banana Flower, Iris, Jasmine
Base notes
Amber, Tonka Bean, Musk
Tom Ford Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi EDP, £178 for 50ml | John Lewis
Tom Ford knows how to transport with his scents and this is no different. With one spritz you're suddenly on the Amalfi Coast, surrounded by white washed buildings, a cloudless sky and the sea so blue it looks fake.
Top notes
Lemon, Grapefruit, Mint, Basil, Tarragon, Black Currant
Middle notes
Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Clary Sage, Shiso, Coriander, Black Pepper
Base notes
Musk, Vetiver, Labdanum, Civet, Amber
Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle EDP, £99 for 50ml | Lookfantastic
You never forget the first time you smell honeysuckle growing wild. You wish you could bottle it and wear it. Aerin makes those dreams come true.
Top notes
Middle notes
Base notes
Ostens Jasmine Absolute EDP, £175 for 50ml | Ostens
Jasmine is one those flowers that just screams summer. It's warm, yet fresh and bright. Osten's Impression Jasmine Absolute is one of the best bottled jasmines we've ever smelt.
Top notes
Middle notes
Base notes
Dior Eden Roc EDP, £220 for 125ml | Dior
This fragrance was created in honour of the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Which if you don't know it, is the ULTIMATE summer holiday destination (if money was no object) in the South of France. It's salty, it's fresh and it's a little bit sweet.
Top notes
Sea Salt, Citrus, Mineral
Middle notes
Jasmine, Mastic, Coconut
Base notes
Pine Tree, Labdanum
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza EDT, £68 for 50ml | Selfridges
Are you one of those lucky ones that made it to Ibiza this summer when restrictions were lifted? No? Don't worry, with this scent you needn't even get on a plane. Coconut, mandarin, frangipani, patchouli and vanilla - that's the recipe of the summer.
Top notes
Coconut, Galbanum, Mandarin Orange
Middle notes
Driftwood, Frangipani, Narcissus
Base notes
Ambergris, Patchouli, Bourbon Vanilla
Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc EDT, £89 for 50ml | Space NK
An iconic summer scent that combines every ingredient needed on summer holiday. Coconut, vanilla, citrus and ylang-ylang.
Top notes
Bitter Orange, Neroli, Citron, Bergamot, Pistachio, Cardamom, Petitgrain, Pink Pepper
Middle notes
Tuberose, Tunisian Orange Blossom, Ylang-Ylang, Jasmine, Galbanum
Base notes
Coconut, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Benzoin, Amber