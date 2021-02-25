Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So long BECCA, your highlighters were some of the best in the biz

BECCA Cosmetics, the makeup brand beloved of beauty editors, makeup artists and influencers alike, has announced that it will be closing for good later this year.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the brand cited pressures of the pandemic as the reason behind its closure – telling beauty lovers that their products will no longer be available to shop after September 2021.

Yes, that really means no more Champagne Pop, no more Backlight Priming Filter, no more Under-Eye Brightening Corrector, no more of the brand’s signature lit from within look.

‘The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses,’ the brand wrote.

‘At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021.’

Founded in Perth in 2001, the Aussie brand was the brainchild of makeup artist Rebecca Morrice Williams – beginning with a foundation, and growing to include some of the best highlighters, tinted moisturisers and primers around.

Despite starting small, BECCA quickly gained cult status – being bought by Estée Lauder in 2016, and going on to partner with everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen on some God-tier celebrity collaborations.

(Pause in reverence to that Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette.)

More recently, Gen Z have been picking up the Becca baton on TikTok, sending the brand’s Ignite Liquified Light Highlighter, and Under-Eye Brightening Corrector viral for the next generation of beauty buffs.

“This has been a tough year for all businesses and beauty is no different,” says Amy Lucas, Head of Commercial at online beauty retailer Cosmetify.

“If a brand was in a precarious position before the pandemic, then the past year will no doubt have only made things even more challenging. BECCA has been a staple beauty brand around the world so it’s unsurprising this news has sent shockwaves through the beauty community,” she adds.

For many people, BECCA’s Shimmering Skin Perfector will be the first big girl highlight they ever bought, and many more will have at least one of the brand’s cult classics still in their makeup bag to this day.

So in homage to the brand (and our mid-noughties selves), we’ve rounded up the all-time BECCA greats that we’ll be buying in bulk before the brand closes for good come September.

Goodbye, BECCA Cosmetics. Thanks for all the good times.