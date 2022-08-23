Aldi’s beauty fridge is our new skincare essential, and it’s only £40

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Beauty lovers, rejoice!

I don’t know about you, but I’ve wanted a beauty fridge for as long as I can remember. Not only do these handy skincare gadgets help to keep your beauty essentials cool and fresh, but they can also help to preserve ingredients for longer and help prevent bacterial growth.

However, some of these fridges can set you back a small fortune. So, when I heard that Aldi had just launched the new four litre STYLPRO beauty fridge for only £39.99, I knew I had to add it to my basket straight away.

STYLPRO Four Litre Skincare and Beauty Fridge, £39.99 | Aldi

Keep your products at the optimum temperature with this beauty fridge. With a dual temperature mode, you’ll also be able to warm up heat packs. Win win. View Deal

The first thing I plan on doing when this arrives is popping my favourite under-eye masks in the fridge overnight. These products are designed to reduce puffiness and refresh your under-eye area, so by keeping them cold, they are going to feel so much better when I come to use them in the morning.

If you’re a fan of ice rollers, then you’ll know that these tools can also be kept in the fridge or freezer to help with everything from muscle tension, puffiness, skin irritation and more. So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself and upgrade your skincare routine today.

The stylish beauty fridge comes in a minimal white and rose gold design, and the table top size means that it can easily be stored on your dressing table, desk or in the bathroom.

Don’t forget to take a picture of what products are inside to share on social media. Did you know that the hashtag #beautyfridge has over 18,000 posts on Instagram? Pretty impressive if you ask us.