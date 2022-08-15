Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anne was involved in a car accident earlier this month

Anne Heche has been taken off life support, a representative for the late actress has confirmed.

The Donnie Brasco star was kept on life support to keep her heart alive, to allow for a possible organ donation, which has reportedly now been turned off as an organ match has been found.

A source close to Anne told PEOPLE: “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support.”

The news comes just days after it was confirmed Anne had passed away after sustaining serious injuries in the car crash earlier this month.

While a representative has confirmed an organ recipient has been found, it is unknown who the recipient is, or which organs have been donated.

In a previous statement released following the news of Anne’s incident, it has reportedly “long been her choice to donate her organs”.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the vehicle Anne was driving “erupted in heavy fire”, which crashed into her LA home on August 5.

It has been reported 59 firefighters spent over an hour trying to fully extinguish the blaze, and her two-storey home was left “uninhabitable.”

After the accident Anne – who has son Homer Laffoon, with ex Coley Laffoon, and Atlas with former flame James Tupper – suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury”.

Anne’s family and friends have since paid tribute following their loss.

In a statement released on Friday, her family shared: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul.”

Anne’s son, Homer, told PEOPLE: “‘My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom.

“After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”