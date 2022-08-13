Anne Heche has tragically passed away aged 53

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She has been declared legally dead

Anne Heche has been declared legally dead aged 53, a week after being involved in a fatal car crash in Los Angeles last week.

The Donnie Brasco actor reportedly remains on life support, and her heart is being kept alive, to allow for a possible organ donation, the BBC has reported.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) the vehicle Anne was driving “erupted in heavy fire”, which crashed into her LA home on August 5.

It has been reported 59 firefighters spent over an hour trying to fully extinguish the blaze, and her two-storey home was left “uninhabitable.”

After the accident Anne – who has son Homer Laffoon, with ex Coley Laffoon, and Atlas with former flame James Tupper – suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury”.

Anne’s family and friends have since paid tribute following their loss.

In a statement released on Friday, her family shared: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul.”

Anne’s son, Homer, told PEOPLE: “‘My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom.

“After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne for three years from 1997, also paid her respects, as she posted a message on social media, which read: “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”