Amber Heard has revealed that “she felt less than human” during the Johnny Depp trial

"To my dying day, I will stand by every word in my testimony."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial caught the attention of the world, with the case running from 11 April to 27 May.

In fact, the seven-week trial has been dubbed one of the biggest cultural events of our lifetimes.

The trial saw Depp sue his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asking for $50 million (£38.7 million) in damages.

Depp argued that Heard defamed him in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Heard counter-sued him for $100 million (£79.5 million).

Jurors voted in Depp’s favour, concluding that he was defamed by Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, and seeing him be awarded $10m (£8m) in compensation and a further $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought,” Depp announced in a statement released by his team. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Reaching out with a statement from Heard, her team said to Marie Claire UK: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

Just weeks after its conclusion, Heard has spoken out about the trial in a conversation with NBC Today, revealing that she was made to feel “less than human” during the process.

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity, I felt less than human,” Heard explained to journalist Savannah Guthrie. “After three-and-a-half weeks I took the stand and saw a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who are vocal, energized.”

She continued: “I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok.”

We will continue to update this story.