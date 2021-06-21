Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So your Prime Day impulse buy didn't quite work out...

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially landed, meaning some of the best discounts of the year are just a quick click away. Whether it’s some seriously good Prime Day beauty deals you’re after (think cult luxury brands at just a quarter of their usual price), or you’re eyeing some of the incredible fashion discounts on offer, there’s no denying that the Prime Day deals are well worth setting your alarm for.

With everything from electric toothbrushes to Elizabeth Arden skincare hugely discounted for the two-day-only event, it’d almost be rude not to splurge on something new, right? But sometimes (and we’re loath to admit it), impulse buys just don’t work out. And while it was totally worth it for the serotonin boost at the time, it’s important to know your rights when it comes to returns, refunds and replacements.

So here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon returns policy – plus, what to do if your package is damaged, stolen or lost.

Are Amazon returns free?

Yes! Amazon offer free, easy returns, so if your Prime Day purchase isn’t quite what you expected, it couldn’t be easier to get your money back. Returns options will depend on the seller, item or reason for return, but most items sold on Amazon.co.uk can be sent back within 30 days.

My package was lost or damaged: what should I do?

Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it’s unsurprising that some packages might slip through the cracks.

“With such a large volume of packages being shipped at once, it’s highly likely some orders will receive a bit of wear and tear or go missing on the journey from warehouse to your door,” says James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk.

“The good news is that you’re protected: the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and the Consumer Contracts Regulations Act from 2013 cover everything from damaged deliveries to entirely absent orders.

“The Consumer Rights Act stipulates that the retailer, not the delivery firm, is responsible for getting your purchases to you. That means anything missing or damaged is their responsibility to fix – as your contract is with them, not the people dropping it to your door or the manufacturer.”

According to Andrews, The Consumer Contracts Regulations Act also gives you 14 days to send something bought online back – whatever your reason for return might be – for a full refund. (Note, though, there are some exceptions for personalised items and perishable goods like food.)

“If there’s a problem with your order – for example it’s broken by the time it gets to you or doesn’t work – you have 30 days to report it to be guaranteed a full refund,” he adds.

“But you have longer than that if you’re happy with a replacement or getting the item fixed; with shops required to repair or replace faulty products within six months, unless the shop can prove it wasn’t faulty before you received it.”

Well, now that that’s cleared up, if you excuse us we’ll just be adding everything on our wish list to basket…

Happy Amazon Prime Day!

