Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Go, go, go!

Let’s be honest, a good electric toothbrush is one of those beauty essentials that’s begrudgingly expensive. Which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new one.

The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

There are huge discounts of over £200 (that’s over 70%!) to be found over on Amazon right this instant, and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the very best of them right here.

Video you may like:

Note, though, that all discounts will end at midnight tonight. So if you haven’t already checked out your basket, do it ASAP. Trust us when we say, these are savings too good to pass up.

Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: the best discounts to shop before they go

See, Amazon certainly haven’t skimped on the Prime Day beauty deals this year. So without further ado, here are the Prime Day electric toothbrush discounts you need on your radar. (You can tell your dentist to thank us later.)

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Pink Electric Toothbrush, was £349.99 now £128.99 (save £221) | Amazon

If it’s whitening you’re after, then you can’t get much better than this Philips Diamond Clean. Promising a whiter smile after just one – yes, one! – day, it comes with four brushing modes so you can tailor it to your own individual needs. View Deal