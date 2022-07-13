Trending:

PSA: there’s still time to save over £250 on electric toothbrushes in the Prime Day sale

    Let’s be honest, a good electric toothbrush is one of those beauty essentials that’s begrudgingly expensive. Which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new one.

    The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.

    There are huge discounts of over £200 (that’s over 70%!) to be found over on Amazon right this instant, and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the very best of them right here.

    Note, though, that all discounts will end at midnight tonight. So if you haven’t already checked out your basket, do it ASAP. Trust us when we say, these are savings too good to pass up.

    Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: the best discounts to shop before they go

    See, Amazon certainly haven’t skimped on the Prime Day beauty deals this year. So without further ado, here are the Prime Day electric toothbrush discounts you need on your radar. (You can tell your dentist to thank us later.) 

    Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Pink Electric Toothbrush, was £349.99 now £128.99 (save £221) | Amazon
    If it’s whitening you’re after, then you can’t get much better than this Philips Diamond Clean. Promising a whiter smile after just one – yes, one! – day, it comes with four brushing modes so you can tailor it to your own individual needs.

    Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush, was £219.99 now £59.99 (save £160) | Amazon
    If you’re someone who tends to brush too hard, this Oral-B Smart brush is for you. The easy-to-hold handle has gum pressure control to automatically slow brush speed and visibly alert you if you brush too hard. With five brushing modes, it’s also a great pick for more sensitive smiles.

    Oral-B iO 4 Lavender Electric Toothbrush, was £240 now £89.99 (save £150.01) | Amazon
    We can’t lie, the lavender colour definitely drew us to this toothbrush. With four brushing modes, a smart pressure sensor and revolutionary iO technology, what’s not to love?

    Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush with Revolutionary Magnetic Technology, was £449.99 now £159.99 (save £290) | Amazon
    With a saving of £290, this toothbrush is an absolute bargain. The clever technology recognises your brushing style and guides you to cover all your teeth, so you never miss a spot. So clever.

    Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Electric Toothbrush, was £249.99 now £89.99 (save £160) | Amazon
    Another great option from Philips if whitening is what you’re after. Plus, it comes with a super convenient charging travel case, making it an ideal holiday companion.

    Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush with Artifical Intelligence, was £279.99 now £79.99 (save £200) | Amazon
    If you’re looking for an electric toothbrush with all the bells and whistles, this one’s it. It has inbuilt position detection to make sure you never miss a spot. The battery lasts more than two weeks with just one charge (so it’s a great choice for travellers) and it has five brushing modes, so it’s suitable for everyone. You can even follow along while you brush on the Oral-B Genius app.

    Oral-B Design Edition Smart 4 Electric Toothbrush, was £129.99 now £49.99 (save £80) | Amazon
    Want something a bit more colourful? We’ve got you. This Oral-B number has a round head for healthier gums, pressure sensor alerts, three brushing modes and more.

    Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush, was £89.99 now £38.80 (save £51.19) | Amazon
    One of the cheapest options available, this toothbrush has everything you need. The stylish design features three different modes, a battery that lasts more than two weeks with one charge and 360 degree gum pressure control.

    See? We told you the savings were seriously impressive.

    When it comes to electric toothbrushes, you tend to get what you pay for, so we’d advise taking advantage of today’s bargain prices before they skyrocket again. Remember, all savings end at midnight tonight.

    Happy shopping!

