Go, go, go!
Let’s be honest, a good electric toothbrush is one of those beauty essentials that’s begrudgingly expensive. Which is why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to take the plunge and invest in a shiny new one.
The UK is facing the biggest cost of living crisis in decades. That’s why, where possible, we’re sharing our editor approved deals and investment recommendations – encouraging sensible investment, rather than senseless spending.
There are huge discounts of over £200 (that’s over 70%!) to be found over on Amazon right this instant, and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up the very best of them right here.
Note, though, that all discounts will end at midnight tonight. So if you haven’t already checked out your basket, do it ASAP. Trust us when we say, these are savings too good to pass up.
Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: the best discounts to shop before they go
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Electric Toothbrush,
was £349.99now £128.99 (save £221)
- Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush,
was £219.99now £59.99 (save £160)
- Oral-B iO 4 Electric Toothbrush,
was £240now £89.99 (save £150.01)
- Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush,
was £449.99now £159.99 (save £290)
- Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Electric Toothbrush,
was £249.99now £89.99 (save £160)
- Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush,
was £279.99now £79.99 (save £200)
- Oral-B Design Edition Smart 4 Electric Toothbrush,
was £129.99now £49.99 (save £80)
- Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush,
was £89.99now £38.80 (save £51.19)
See, Amazon certainly haven’t skimped on the Prime Day beauty deals this year. So without further ado, here are the Prime Day electric toothbrush discounts you need on your radar. (You can tell your dentist to thank us later.)
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Pink Electric Toothbrush,
was £349.99 now £128.99 (save £221) | Amazon
If it’s whitening you’re after, then you can’t get much better than this Philips Diamond Clean. Promising a whiter smile after just one – yes, one! – day, it comes with four brushing modes so you can tailor it to your own individual needs.
See? We told you the savings were seriously impressive.
When it comes to electric toothbrushes, you tend to get what you pay for, so we’d advise taking advantage of today’s bargain prices before they skyrocket again. Remember, all savings end at midnight tonight.
Happy shopping!