Our fashion editor can’t believe how good these Amazon fashion deals are

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well and truly underway, and while stocking up on some beauty buys is a great shout, as a fashion editor, I’m zoning in on the fashion deals. Now you might not think of Amazon when it comes to shopping fashion, but please do not underestimate it, there are SO many great brands to shop from.

With sales ending at 11:59pm tonight, you’ve still got time to snap yourself up a discounted designer dress or winter boots – like these classic Joules wellies that are currently 50% off.

What are the best Amazon Prime fashion deals available now?

Brands like Joules, Crocs, UGG, Swarvoski, Regatta, Levi’s, Lee jeans and PUMA are just a few examples of some of the great brands with deals on Amazon Prime Day.

Swarovski Women’s Rose-Gold Tone PVD Taupe Leather Strap Stella Watch – was £239, now £148

You can never go wrong with a designer watch (here are more Amazon Prime Day watch deals), and if it’s not for yourself, it makes a great Christmas present. Our love affair with rose gold shows no signs of stopping, and this Swarovski style is not only super popular (there are only 4 left, hurry!) but it has a massive £148 off its usual price. View deal

Amazon Brand – find. Women’s Tartan City Coat Coat – was £60.20, now £25.80

Tartan is a massive trend for autumn/winter 2020, and I can’t think of a better way to do it that with this Amazon find. coat. If you’re unaware of find., it’s Amazon’s own clothing brand and is very on trend and with high street prices. This coat is the perfect length for the colder months. View deal

Miss Lulu Women Fashion Handbag Shoulder Bag Purse Faux Leather Tote 3 Piece – was £39.99, now £18.69

I’m quite excited about this deal, because you basically get three bags for the price of one. The faux leather tote is great for carrying your laptop or other essentials around, while the smaller bag and purse are great for evenings. You can wear them separately or altogether if you prefer things to be well organised. Hurry, as they won’t be reduced for long! View deal

Lee Women’s Elly Jeans – was £80 now £40.55

Good jeans are hard to find, so trust me when I say you don’t want to miss out on this superb Lee jeans deal. These straight leg jeans come in several colours and are a cult favourite, so make sure you stock up before the day’s over, when else are you going to get 50% off denim? View deal

PUMA Unisex Adults’ Flyer Runner Road Running Shoe – was £43.95, now £26.60



Now that we can exercise outside again, I’m making the most of it with park runs. I always wait for Amazon Prime Day to get a good bargain, and this year’s PUMA deals do not disappoint. I’ve been wanting these Flyer running shoes for ages, and now they’re £17 off. Bargain! View deal

I couldn’t believe when I saw this premium bag with such a good discount. Armani Exchange is Armani’s little sister, so you know you’re getting that premium Italian designer feel, but without the price tag. This cream tote is the perfect go=with-everything bag and will fit plenty in it too. Save just over £40 while you can! View deal

