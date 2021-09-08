The Marie Claire Vintage Edit in partnership with Hewi

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shopping for and investing in designer vintage can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, so we’ve simplified it for you. Say hello to the Marie Claire Vintage Edit. A place where you can discover and shop the most coveted Fashion Editor-approved styles all in one place.

Following on from the success of The Marie Claire Edit and The Marie Claire Beauty Edit – our first-in-class luxury shopping platform curated by our Fashion Editors and influencers. We’ve expanded to include a new resale platform for pre-loved fashion. The Marie Claire Vintage Edit, powered by Hewi.

Our one-stop-shop for the best in vintage, pre-loved designer fashion. So you can browse and buy the brands you know and love with ease – think Prada, Gucci and Chanel – whilst also discovering rare vintage pieces from designers, like Toteme and Celine.

Hewi CEO Tatiana Wolter-Ferguson shared,

“We are thrilled to partner with Marie Claire Edit across their Vintage offering. At Hewi we pride ourselves on delivering an unrivalled edit of hardly-ever-worn luxury fashion, watches and jewellery and pioneering the circular economy and most importantly, sustainable fashion. Marie Claire is a fashion authority and beloved brand so we are delighted to welcome them within our Hewi Circle!”

With sustainability at the heart of Marie Claire’s values for over thirty years. We’ve always gone the extra mile to arm our readers with the most eco-friendly alternatives, tips and tricks, actively encouraging them to start somewhere. We launched a dedicated sustainability channel last year, hosted our first-ever Sustainability Festival in March, and crowned the winners of our first Sustainability Awards in July.

Our Health & Sustainability Editor, Ally Head shared,

“A unique vintage shopping destination, it’s an industry first that perfectly complements Marie Claire’s age-old commitment to sustainability.” “The vintage resale platform highlights our dedication to building a better tomorrow. Ethical fashion is no longer just a trend, but an essential, which is why we’re so delighted to be offering more planet-friendly shopping solutions to our readers. Now more than ever, we need to be opting for pre-loved fashion – for both people and planet.”