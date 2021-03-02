Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Join us virtually on Saturday 27th March to celebrate sustainable living, ethical fashion and eco-friendly beauty.

Marie Claire are hosting our first ever sustainability festival on 27 March with a day of panel talks, workshops and mini events and we’d love for you to come along (it’s free to register).

Join the team as we chat to leading voices and brands within the global sustainability movement.

Sponsored by Vanish, who’ve just announced a partnership with the British Fashion Council to challenge our throw-away clothing culture, this virtual event is dedicated to celebrating sustainable living with a focus on our fashion and beauty choices.

Tune in as experts provide insight and advice on how to live all aspects of our lives more sustainably. With bitesize sessions throughout the day, you’ll learn why being sustainable is important, handy tips on how to be more sustainable with small tweaks to your day-to-day routine, and how to reduce your carbon footprint.

Let us help you #startsomewhere to create long lasting behavioural change that will positively impact our planet.

Not only that, but you’ll hear from leading voices and brands at the forefront of the sustainability movement. Join headline speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions that uncover what living a sustainable life really means; how to shop ethical clothing, avoid greenwashing, upcycle your wardrobe and be a local change maker.

What’s more, this event has been designed for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, cup of tea (or something stronger for our later sessions!) in hand.

Interested? Getting involved is simple – all you’ve got to do is register online, but more on that later.

We can’t wait to host you.

Marie Claire sustainability festival – the need to know details:

When is it? Saturday 27 March. Register for free now.

When do I get my tickets? You can register for free on our Marie Claire Events Sustainability Festival page.

What can I expect from the virtual festival? In short, everything you’d expect from an IRL festival – just from the comfort of your own home, instead.

Our stage will see the Marie Claire UK team host everything from inspiring headline speakers, to practical breakout sessions, to panel discussions, covering everything from fashion and beauty to food and work.

Keen to read more information about the line-up, including our full list of speakers? Keep scrolling for your need-to-knows.

What’s on – your agenda

All the information you could possibly need is on our Marie Claire Sustainability festival page.

See our full list of speakers so far, read the all-important FAQ’s and scout out our jam-packed agenda for more details about the day.

Ready to get inspired to #startsomewhere? You’re in the right place – register now and join us on March 27th to learn more.