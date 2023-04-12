Why you should never post about your holiday while on the trip, according to a flight attendant

If there's anyone you should happily take travel advice (opens in new tab) from when offered it, it's a flight attendant.

Whether it's why you should avoid meals on long haul flights or the best tips on how to fall asleep quickly one you've boarded the plane, flight attendants are unquestionably the pros when it comes to flying, and flying well. From zipping around the world, travelling through different time zones and perfecting the art of packing, they are well seasoned when it comes to what to do - and what not to do.

Now, flight attendant Brenda Orelus - who lives in Miami, Florida - has shared her top tips for holiday makers.

After working in the industry for nine years, she posts travelling advice on her TikTok page @flightbae.b and made a very surprising point when it comes to sharing photos from your getaways.

While it's tempting to upload those gorgeous sunsets and stunning views while you're enjoying your trip, Orelus asserts that you should never post about where you are until you're back at home.

She says: "I would never post my location while I’m still there. Unless there is security that is pre-arranged, like a meet-and-greet, or something of that capacity.

"You’re not going to set me up. You know these cities better than I do. Nuh-huh. There are just too many variables that I’m not willing to risk.

"If I’m posting about [where I am], don’t worry your pretty little head. I’m gone already."

Many people will want to share their sunny snaps while they're on their break from reality, but in doing so you risk alerting people to the fact that your home may be empty - and if you add a location tag, you're essentially offering that information to anyone on the internet who can access your profile.

So it makes sense that for safety reasons, it's a better idea to wait until you've returned before you share your holiday highlights.