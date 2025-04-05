Easy Escapes: Corinthia London is the discerning choice for the luxury traveller

Corinthia London is unashamedly lavish. Take the Crystal Moon Lounge, famous for its decadent afternoon tea service, illuminated by a 1,001 Baccarat crystal chandelier that's nothing short of magnificent. It's precisely what you would imagine when thinking of a classic London landmark hotel: vintage pianos, elegant cocktails, dapper doormen, and waiters in impeccable suits. The well-dressed clientele clearly favours luxury, of the not-so-quiet kind.

Corinthia London was initially opened as the Metropole Hotel in 1885 and relaunched by Corinthia Hotels International in 2011. Since then, it has cemented its place as one of the best London hotels for a luxury stay (or UK staycation). The hotel is located inside a grand city-centre building that formerly housed the Ministry of Defense, moments away from the River Thames. Popular central London attractions, Trafalgar Square, Somerset House and the Houses of Parliament, are within easy reach.

(Image credit: Corinthia London)

The Corinthia doesn't do things by halves, and Espa’s flagship spa is both high-tech when it comes to treatments and elegantly classic in style. This plush spa spans four floors with a refreshingly big pool (compared to many other London hotels) and a classy thermal suite that includes an ice fountain, sauna, steam room, and marble loungers (heated for extra comfort). There are also treatment rooms where guests can indulge in beauty treatments and appointments with nutritionists, acupuncturists and physiotherapists. Plus, there's currently an Augustinus Bader residency where guests can experience the ultimate in high-end skincare and treatments.

For those looking to book a suite for a London getaway, the Corinthia has some of the best in the city, with terraces overlooking the River Thames. The famous Whitehall Penthouse has its own giant chessboard with a backdrop of the city's skyline — you can't get more quintessentially British than that.

ROOMS

Corinthia London has 279 rooms, divided into four categories: Executive, Deluxe, Superior, and Family rooms, plus the hotel's famous lavish suites. Rooms are spacious, even at entry level, and reflect the hotel's opulent decor, with thoughtful finishing touches (think coffee table magazines like lifestyle bible Kinfolk or the Corinthia's own coffee table magazine, The Column) to make the rooms feel more homely.

The colour palette is muted with varying tones of beige, khaki, ecru and light wood taking centre stage. Bathrooms are suitably decked out in marble and have double sinks—a personal favourite when it comes to luxury hotels.

(Image credit: Corinthia London)

FOOD & DRINKS

Afternoon tea is a big thing here—it's one of the best afternoon teas in London. If you're into old-world glamour, few places in London fulfil the fantasy quite like Corinthia London's grand Crystal Moon lounge. Parisian designer Chafik Gasmi created the stunning crystal Baccarat chandelier, and guests can marvel at dramatic floral displays from in-house florist FLOWERBX and an original Steinway piano. Cakes and pastries are served from a heritage trolly, in keeping with the old-school hospitality.

(Image credit: Corinthia London)

There are three restaurants, the semi-outdoor and plant-themed Garden, André Garrett’s Northall and Kerridge’s Bar & Grill, which offers a more casual dining experience with welcome canapes themed around British classics *chefs kiss*. Later on, head to Velvet by Salvatore Calabrese, an atmospheric champagne and cocktail bar.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Corinthia London)

Step outside the hotel, and you'll be in easy reach of the rest of London. The hotel is next to the Hungerford Bridge and a short stroll from Embankment Tube station for the District, Circle, Bakerloo, and Northern Lines. Go south to experience the cultural hub around South Bank, like the Royal Festival Hall and Hayward Gallery, National Theatre and the BFI. North, you'll find the shopping haven Covent Garden.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Corinthia London start at £765 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: Whitehall Pl, London SW1A 2BD

Phone: 020 7930 8181