You can now live out your best Christmas movie life in this lovely little country cottage

With Christmas just around the corner, we’re already planning to stock up on Disney baubles, invest in pyjamas to match the dog (yep, they exist) and, of course, watch the Christmas movie channel that plays your festive favourites 24/7.

Love Actually, Elf, The Grinch… the dream.

And if there’s one countdown movie that we’ll definitely be watching again and again between now and December 25th, it’s The Holiday.

The iconic film starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black is a fan fave for good reason.

But if you want to stay in a cottage that looks just like the one in the film, you can stop dreaming about it and actually plan a staycation there.

Not to the actual cottage, obviously – although it recently went up for sale – but one that looks very similar to that quaint little house covered in snow.

As travel is currently restricted, many of us are looking for dreamy UK getaways and this one could be the one of your rom-com Christmas dreams.

Acorn Cottage in Worcestershire is a thatched cottage in the Cotswolds, boasting two bedrooms (one double and one single), an open plan living area with wooden beams and a cosy fireplace, a kitchen and breakfast bar and a sitting room.

Outside you’ll find a lovely little garden with a patio and BBQ, so you can grab some blankets and get hygge.

There’s a pub and village shop five minutes away, and within easy reach of Cotswolds hotspots like Broadway and Stow-on-the-Wold.

You can find prices and availability here.

WiFi and off road parking is available, and the best bit? Dogs are welcome.

So no need to leave your fur baby at home while you live it up Christmas movie style.

Merry Christmas!