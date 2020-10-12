You can now get matching Christmas pyjamas for you and your dog

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The fact that most pet owners stay home with their cat or dog rather than going out with friends is testament to the fact that there is no bond quite like that between you and your fur baby. Luckily, there are many cute ways to honour your pet pooch – from slippers with your dog’s face on them, to BFF necklaces and matching jumpers that look chic on both of you.

And considering it is scientifically proven that it’s better to sleep next to a dog than another human, we’ll take that as solid proof that they’re better than people.

So if you want to make sure that your little legged love is included in the festivities this Christmas, ASDA is selling a range of cosy pyjamas – and it includes something special for your cute canine.

No, it’s not too early to get ready for the most wonderful time of the year. We all need the joyful season more than ever, and there are just a couple of months until December 25th (plus, those who get into the spirit early are happier according to science).

The new Cosy Crew PJ range includes something for the whole family, with t-shirt slogans including ‘Bestie’ for your bestie (obviously), ‘The Boss’ and ‘The Real Boss’ for couples (you can sort that out between you) and kids options which read ‘Cosy Crew’.

So what’s on offer for your dog? An adorable matching bandana, and to be honest it would be a fitting choice all year around.

The collection starts at just £2.50 for the doggy wear, with the baby pjs costing £6, the kids sets coming in at £7 and the adult range priced at £10.

What are you waiting for?

Time to head to your nearest ASDA as these are bound to fly off the rails.

Brb.