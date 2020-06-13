This Harry Potter Airbnb is a magical dream for witches and wizards

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for a post-lockdown getaway, Airbnb is always a good shout. Whether you want to stay at Villanelle’s fancy Killing Eve apartment, the Italian villa from Normal People or a Lord of the Rings style hobbit hole, there really is something for every traveller.

And if you’re fan of magic, put down your Harry Potter puzzle, log out of the new Harry Potter platform and listen to this.

You can now stay at an epic Hogwarts themed Airbnb and we know where we’ll be staying on our next holiday.

When you can hop on a plan to Florida, you’ll want to check in to this Potterhead’s dream, Wizard’s Way.

Just 30 minutes from the Universal Orlando Resort, it’s an eight bedroom home which has been transformed into your very own Hogwarts – so don’t be too hung up on the fact that you never got your acceptance letter.

Each room is based on the four iconic houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin, and even the bathrooms are themed.

Wonderful.

Each bedroom features funky beds, including a car inspired by Harry and Ron’s unusual mode of transport to get to the school in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

There’s also a bed that looks like the Hogwarts Express which even has sound effects, a chimney and a steam stack.

Oh, and it gets better.

You’ll see a platform 9 3/4 with Harry’s very own trunk and his owl pal, Hedwig, on the walls, and the garage is your very own Quidditch pitch games room, which even includes a big game of Wizard’s Chess.

You want more, you say? Well, okay. There’s a Forbidden Forest theatre room with lights to create Dementors and patronuses, and the kitchen is just like the Great Hall. They’ve even got Professor Dumbledore’s chair.

And, of course, there’s a pool.

If you want a sprinkle of magic, it’ll set you back £396 per night.

So grab some friends and get ready to book this absolute dream of an Airbnb once the lockdown ends.