Easy Escapes: Hôtel Grand Cœur Latin offers affordable luxury with a Roman-inspired wellness haven

Looking at the grand interiors of the Hôtel Grand Coeur Latin, you'd likely think it would have a heftier price tag. But this Latin Quarter hotel is refreshingly affordable for a four-star property in central Paris.

Architect Vincent Bastie and interior designer Marie-Paule Clout have taken great care to honour the building's heritage and uncover its ancient history, with the hotel's remains dating back to Roman Paris. Inside, the hotel is a melting pot of cultural influences, from the Roman-inspired wellness area to its charming Medieval patio. Hôtel Grand Coeur Latin celebrates Parisian history, with nods to its eras throughout history in its playful and eclectic décor.

Hôtel Grand Coeur Latin is on a peaceful side street between The Panthéon and the Luxembourg Gardens. Although it is a quiet haven to retreat after a busy day's exploring, the vibrant Latin Quarter is just moments away. Explore lively bars and late-night restaurants in one of the oldest districts in Paris.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

With a destination as popular with tourists as Paris, new hotels are constantly launching. But Hôtel Grand Cœur Latin is cutting through the noise with its bold interiors, idyllic wellness space and quintessential Parisian charm. This is everything you need to know about this charming hotel in the 5th arrondissement.

ROOMS

(Image credit: Courtesy)

The light and airy rooms at Hôtel Grand Coeur Latin create a relaxing mood, decorated in a minimal style with warm and muted tones. There are plush extras that elevate the experience, like plush robes and slippers and French, organic welcome products. There are 82 rooms and eight different types, ranging from a standard double to a spacious, lavish suite. This hotel is also a brilliant option for solo travellers, with a cosy single room for €200—that's €50 less than a standard double room.

FOOD & DRINK

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Like many smaller hotels in Paris, Hôtel Grand Cœur Latin doesn't have a dedicated restaurant, but the hotel bar is a destination in its own right. Set in the heart of the hotel with a view over the hotel's Medieval patio, this inviting bar serves cocktails, snacks, sweet treats and grazing boards. The patio and bar area is an open-air oasis and the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee before exploring the city.

Breakfast is a glorious buffet affair, with pastries, fresh bread, yoghurt, fruit and juices served in the main restaurant until 11 am—time for a healthy lie-in if the bars of Pigalle or Le Marais were calling your name the night before.

ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Courtesy)

One of the clear winning features of this historic hotel is its Roman-inspired wellness centre, offering a bright and colourful spa area with a real wow factor. The 15-meter pool is long enough for a decent swim, and guests can relax in the steamy hammam when it launches soon. Decadent YONKA products are used during treatments, which can be performed solo or as a couple.

Famous sights such as Notre Dame and The Panthéon are easily accessible on foot. If you want to travel further afield, the Luxembourg Metro station is just three minutes from Hôtel Grand Cœur Latin.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at the Hôtel Grand Cœur Latin start at €200 (approximately £166) for a single room, and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at +33 1 89 40 57 40.

Address: 20 Rue Cujas, 75005 Paris, France