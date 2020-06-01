Villanelle’s gorgeous Killing Eve apartment is now available on Airbnb

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Forget checking into a hotel when you eventually book your next getaway – there are so many epic Airbnbs from your favourite films and TV shows to add to your bucket list. Whether you’re a huge Twilight fan and want to stay in Bella Swan’s house, are hoping for something magical like Harry Potter‘s childhood home or you’re keen to drop your bags at the Italian villa from Normal People, there’s somewhere special for everyone.

And if you’re a big Killing Eve fan, there’s also something exciting for you, too.

Villanelle is not only a style icon – she also has an enviable apartment which is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Located in Barcelona, her Art Nouveau digs are something dreamy. The property, Casa Ramos, is situated in trendy Gràcia and features a reception hall, studio, dining and living room, glass gallery, two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom.

There’s also garden, private pool and balcony access.

The listing reads: ‘Very spacious and unusual, Art Nouveau “Modernista” flat with, reception Hall, studio, two bedrooms, Glassed Gallery, Kitchen, Bathroom, Dinning Room and separate Living Room, distributed in such a way that all parts inter-relate, creating a sense of open-plan rare at the time. All different surfaces of the house have ornamental elements of great artistic value.’

It is close to the Metro, as well as bus and taxi stops and 10 minutes away from the downtown area. According to the listing, it has also been used for various other films and TV shows. Fancy.

If you want to check in, it’s available for £297 per night which includes WiFi, service and cleaning fees. You also have the option for an airport pick up and drop off service.

