The Italian villa from Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb

If you’re looking for somewhere unique to stay once the lockdown is lifted, there are so many interesting spots listed on Airbnb. Whether you want to check in to accommodation from movies – think Bella Swan’s Twilight house or Harry Potter’s childhood home – or you’d rather stay in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding venue, there really is something for everyone.

There are even castles on Airbnb for a bargain price and hobbit holes for those who want to act out their Lord of the Rings dreams.

And if you’ve been watching the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s highly acclaimed novel Normal People, you can now stay at the gorgeous Italian villa which features in the show.

If you’ve been hooked by Marianne and Connell’s love story, you’ll know that it has been filmed in a number of beautiful places, from Sweden to Sligo. But if you’re planning to head somewhere a bit warmer later on this year then this stunning stay is available on Airbnb.

In the book, Marianne’s Italian holiday home is in Trieste, found in the north east. However, filming took place in Il Casal Tenuta Verzano, which is on the outskirts of San’Oreste just 35 minutes from Rome.

A two-bedroom apartment at the villa has been listed on the alternative accommodation site and will set you back just €40 per night and there’s a swimming pool.

Bargain? We think so.

So if you want to enjoy the sunshine sipping delicious Italian wine whilst feeling like a character from the novel, this is the place to be.