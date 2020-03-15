You can now stay at this hobbit hole Airbnb and it looks dreamy

If you’re a big Lord of the Rings fan, you’ll probably know about the Irish Hobbit pod accommodation in Donegal – but if you really want to make a trip that’s really precious, you absolutely need to check out the Hobbit hole listing on Airbnb because it really is something special.
The spot in Fairfield, Virginia, is a LOTR dream. Set in the countryside, it’s a secluded magical haven covered in foliage and lanterns, and surrounded by a gorgeous garden complete with a picket fence.
Inside, it’s like something from a fairytale – theres a dragon hand-carved into the floor, fairy lights and a retro stove.
Of course, it also has the signature circular door, and you can also find all kinds of cute oldy-worldy goodies, from lanterns, a desk with quill and paper, wooden utensils and a range of jars and preserves. Cute.
Sticking with the fantasy theme, there isn’t a TV in the Hobbit hole, but they do offer a series of workshops which include ‘Hobbit Pipe and Wizard Staff Carving’, ‘Vintage Broom’ and ‘Wooden Spoon’ sessions with the hosts.
Sound amazing? Yeah, we think so too. And unsurprisingly, the property has a 100% five-star rating with over 360 reviews.
Prices start at £199, but can you really put a price on living out your best Hobbit/fairytale life?
One particularly big fan of the Hobbit hole left a review reading: ‘This was one of the coziest, magical two days I’ve ever had. I booked Hobbit’s Dream as an early birthday present for myself and my partner and we had been excited for months.
‘There were so many little surprises and details – you know this place was made with love by a true Tolkien fan. But I’d even recommend Hobbit’s Dream to people who have never read Tolkien. It’s just THAT beautiful.’
We’re sold.