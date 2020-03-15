You can now stay at this hobbit hole Airbnb and it looks dreamy

If you’re a big Lord of the Rings fan, you’ll probably know about the Irish Hobbit pod accommodation in Donegal – but if you really want to make a trip that’s really precious, you absolutely need to check out the Hobbit hole listing on Airbnb because it really is something special.

The spot in Fairfield, Virginia, is a LOTR dream. Set in the countryside, it’s a secluded magical haven covered in foliage and lanterns, and surrounded by a gorgeous garden complete with a picket fence.

Inside, it’s like something from a fairytale – theres a dragon hand-carved into the floor, fairy lights and a retro stove.

Of course, it also has the signature circular door, and you can also find all kinds of cute oldy-worldy goodies, from lanterns, a desk with quill and paper, wooden utensils and a range of jars and preserves. Cute.

Sticking with the fantasy theme, there isn’t a TV in the Hobbit hole, but they do offer a series of workshops which include ‘Hobbit Pipe and Wizard Staff Carving’, ‘Vintage Broom’ and ‘Wooden Spoon’ sessions with the hosts.