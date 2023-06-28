You can now book an actual Barbie mansion on Airbnb and it is everything
Let's go party
Every now and then, Airbnb offers up a holiday stay to cater for the fandoms. Remember when the cottage from The Holiday was available for cosy Christmas loving travellers? Or the time that the Hogwarts-themed home was up for grabs? Even Killing Eve fans have been catered for with Villanelle's apartment being listed in 2020.
Well with the Barbie movie set for release next month, it's only appropriate that the home sharing platform is offering up fans the chance to stay in an actual Barbie dreamhouse.
And if you're a fan of all things Barbiecore, pink, plastic and fantastic - this one is definitely for you.
Inspired by the toy mansions that many of us remember, the bright pink home in Malibu will be available for stay requests. And it has everything a Barbie mega-fan needs.
Hosted by Ken himself (although, we're assuming it's not Ryan Gosling in neon shorts), guests will have the opportunity to book his room in the beach mansion for two individual one-night stays.
The dream house in Malibu is brightly decked out with a barbecue and bar area, infinity pool, outdoor dance floor and a floor-to-ceiling cerise bedroom.
Guests will also get the chance to have a peek inside Ken's wardrobe and learn some of his favourite dance moves with the man himself.
He said via a press release: "We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them. But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs."
The opportunity for fans to live our their Barbie dreams is in celebration of the film's release, and Airbnb will be donating to Save the Children.
If you want to make a request, you'll have to be quick. They can be sent from 10am PT (that's 6pm GMT) on 17th July, with the stays taking place on 21st and 22nd July.
And before you worry that the whole experience will cost you an eye-watering amount of money, it'll be a free stay with winners selected from those who have applied.
Grab a friend and get ready to party.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
