The iconic cottage from The Holiday is now available to rent on Airbnb

If there's one thing that injects a little Christmas spirit, it's festive films (opens in new tab). Whether you're a fan of classics like Home Alone and The Santa Clause, or prefer a bit of Die Hard with a mulled wine, the fact remains that it's hard not to feel festive with a good helping from Hollywood.

However, if your Christmas film list sees a heavy emphasis on the rom-coms, then the likes of Love Actually (opens in new tab) and Last Christmas will be keeping you company.

And if you're a fan of The Holiday, then guess what? You no longer have to just pretend you're Cameron Diaz (opens in new tab) settling into that lovely quaint little cottage - you can actually go and stay there.

The home belongs to Kate Winslet's character Iris in the movie, and when she decides to pack her bags for a getaway to LA, Amanda comes to stay. And it's Rosehill Cottage where she meets Jude Law - and, spoiler alert, the pair inevitably fall in love.

Featuring the inglenook fireplace and original wooden beams as seen in the film, the cottage is available to rent on Airbnb (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Airbnb)

The cottage was recreated at a studio in London for filming, but the original residence in Holmbury St Mary has gorgeous views of Surrey Hills and is surrounded by greenery. Lovely.

The charming cottage includes space for outdoor dining, as well as a log burner, an AGA in the kitchen and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

With two double bedrooms and a single room, two toilets and a bath and shower, it's the perfect countryside retreat.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

It's just an hour from London - and the seaside - and is a snug little dream.

Fancy recreating The Holiday in 2023?

A stay here will set you back £283 a night, and the property is available for rent from January, so if you're looking for a little getaway to banish the post-Christmas blues - get booking.