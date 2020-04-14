Think you’ve got the UK’s most beautiful pet? This company is looking for animal models

Think your pet pooch is the most gorgeous in all the land? Believe your cat has what it takes to become a real glamour puss?

Bed and mattress manufacturers Silentnight have launched a pet friendly competition to find the most beautiful cats and dogs in the UK.

The Pet Factor will seek to find the most photogenic animals to model their pet beds range and if you think your fur baby has what it takes you can put them forward.

All you have to do is enter up to three photos of your pet and will in the online application form by Friday 24th April 2020.

According to the site, the judges are looking for the ‘ideal mix of personality and good looks’ and request that any pet entered into the competition is well-behave and sociable.

The form states: ‘We want to show off our pet beds to their full potential and we would like the animal to lie on the pet bed while we take the photographs. They will be required to stay still for short periods (with breaks in-between). Your pet needs to be confident in new environments, around new people and with other animals.’

There will be three winners to model small dog beds, large and medium dog beds, and cat beds. So if you are the owner of a Pug, Yorkshire Terrier or French Bulldog, you can enter them for the small dog bed. Medium dogs include Spaniels, Border Collies and Poodles, and large dogs can be Dobermans, Labradors and Huskys.

If your pet is chosen, they’ll be strutting their stuff in a professional photoshoot and will also take home a goody bag which includes a Silentnight pet bed.