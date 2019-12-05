A third of pet owners prefer their fur baby over their children

There’s no denying that we’re a nation of pet lovers. Most dog owners kiss their pet more than their partner and even science says it’s better to sleep next to a dog than another human.

While it recently came to light that most people would pick their pet over their other half, a new study has revealed that a third of parents admit that they prefer their pet over their own children.

A survey by OnePoll on behalf of healthy dog food brand I And Love And You found that 34% of pet owners said their dog/cat/furry friend was their ‘favourite child’. Lol.

The research asked 2,000 individuals about the love for their pet, with 78% saying their fur baby is part of the family and 68% admitting they see their pet as a person.

When it comes to partners, more than half said that their pet understands them more than their other half or best friend. Of those involved in the study, 44% have created a social media account for their pet, 42% throw them a birthday party, 41% spend more on their meals than they do on their own and 40% regularly allow their pet to snooze in their bed.

Which is actually good for you according to a study by The Mayo Clinic that found that you get a better night’s kip when you snooze next to your pup.

It found that the 40 participants in slept better when next to a dog regardless of its size or how much it shuffled around during the night.

The Mayo Clinic’s Lois Krahn said: ‘Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption. We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets.

‘Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximise their time with them when they are home. Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that. And, now, pet owners can find comfort knowing it won’t negatively impact their sleep.’

So grab a blanket and get cosy with your favourite (fur) child.