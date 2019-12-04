Christmas is coming, which means a whole host of sweet treats – from the Christmas Colin the Caterpillar to Lidl’s Christmas pudding wine, we’re absolutely ready for December 25th.

But if you really want to get into the festivities and watching Elf 24 times in a row doesn’t quite cut it, you can now stay in a candy cane house and eat all of the sweet decorations.

Really.

Booking.com’s Candy Cane House in Soho, London, is now a thing – and what a delight. Almost all of the decorations are edible, and you will be able to begin your feast with a Christmas wreath and a complimentary hamper full of fizz and festive favourites.

There are sweet treats lining the walls, candy canes (naturally) and edible baubles on the candy floss Christmas tree and sugar cookie stepping stones to the master Ginger-Breadroom, which looks like a winter forest complete with chocolate pine cones.

The apartment also includes a Coco Kitchen with melting chocolate walls and caramel flooring, as well as a Sugar Cube-icle bathroom.

The actual dream.

It’ll cost you £99 per night to stay at Candy Cane House and is available for just two overnight stays of two people on 18th and 19th December. Bookings for the first night open on 9th December at 10am.

Ryan Pearson, Regional Manager at Booking.com says: ‘Christmas is one of those times of the year when we all love a little bit of indulgence. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, our Candy Cane House promises to have something to suit every type of sweet tooth.

‘Just in time for the festive season, this mouthwatering abode is but one enticing example of the many unforgettable travel experiences customers can enjoy in the more than 6.2 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay on Booking.com.’

Put 9th December in your diary immediately.