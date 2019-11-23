Lidl releases wine that tastes like Christmas pudding and we’re here for it

With Christmas just weeks away, you’re probably trying to stock up on all the goodies that we’re being blessed with this year, from the Christmas Colin the Caterpillar to the Mr. Kipling Christmas cakes.

And if you prefer something savoury, there’s also a cheese advent calendar on offer which sounds brie-ly delicious, and the extra special Christmas crisps are back on shelves (including a rather interesting Brussels Sprout flavour).

But if you want to make your December very merry, you can also get your hands on a six litre bottle of Prosecco, crackers filled with bubbly or a wine advent calendar. Hiccough.

For something a bit different this year, Lidl is also on hand with a wine that apparently tastes just like Christmas pudding. Yum.

The Passito di Pantelleria has ‘a luscious, caramel taste with spices and nutty notes, as well as highlights of Seville orange,’ making it the perfect festive tipple.

It has also been given the stamp of approval from the supermarket’s Masters of Wine, scoring 93 out of 100 on the point system that’s used by many critics and wine competitions across the world. Fancy.

Richard Bampfield, Lidl’s Master of Wine, says: ‘This historic Italian sweet white is rarely found in the UK so it makes an extra special and truly memorable addition to your Christmas table.

‘It has wonderfully complex aromas and flavours, evoking spice, caramel and Seville orange; rich, delicious and festive and tastes just like with Christmas pudding.’

This utter delight will set you back just £11.99 and would be the perfect addition to any festive spread. It would also make a pretty lovely Secret Santa gift for anyone who likes their booze a bit sweet and festive.

It’s now on sale in stores, and is certain to fly off the shelves so if you want to get your hands on a bottle you’d better be quick.

Merry Christmas, indeed!