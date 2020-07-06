A Little Mermaid themed immersive cocktail bar is coming and we’re sea-riously excited

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Disney fans, it’s time to head under the sea for your next cocktail as this The Little Mermaid themed bar is landing in the UK and it sounds like an absolute treat.

Hosted at a secret London location, the immersive experience is inspired by the story of the underwater princess and will be heading to the capital on 17th September.

Guests will join Ariel on her birthday as she becomes part of our world for the very first time, as well as meet the formidable Sea Witch and explore coral reefs.

It’ll take place above and below the sea, and you can visit King Triton’s kingdom where merpeople will be there to dish out the ocean-inspired cocktails

The website description reads: ‘Relive the centuries-old fairytale as you witness the human world collide with ocean life in a theatrical cocktail experience.

‘Meet fellow seafarers on the shores of a stormy sea before diving deep down into a secret underwater cave, where you’ll find walls of coral and pearls that glimmer as the water passes.

‘Will you drink the nefarious sea witch’s draught? Surrounded by stunning decor, talented actors and secrets to be uncovered, get ready to discover the mysteries hidden beneath the surface!’

If this sounds like the ultimate night out, a limited number of pre-sale tickets are available via Fever for £45pp.

This will include access to the 90 minute experience as well as three extra special cocktails.

So mark your calendar!

Sea you there.