Forget picnic blankets – this floating outdoor cinema lets you watch films from little boats

Despite the fact that for months pubs, restaurants and various places to have fun have been closed as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, we’ve been keeping busy – as a nation, we’ve been baking obscene amounts of banana bread, spending hours on puzzles and, let’s not forget, there have been a lot of Zoom quizzes.

But if there’s one thing many people have missed since March – aside from a refreshing G&T in a pub garden – it’s travelling. Borders were closed and getaways were cancelled, meaning many a summer holiday was put on hold.

However, restrictions are easing and France is now exempt from the FCOs advice against non-essential international travel.

So if you want to hop across the pond for a weekend away in Paris, it’s very much possible now. Hurrah.

And even better, the city of love is hosting a floating outdoor cinema which looks like the epic activity we all need.

Cinema chain Mk2 and ice cream favourites Häagen-Dazs are teaming up to celebrate the reopening of cinemas with ‘Cinéma sur l’Eau’, a picture house on the water.

Oh yes. If watching a movie while sitting back on a little boat along the river Seine sounds like your kind of thing, you’ll be able to do just that on 18th July.

There will be spots for 150 applicants who want to settle down on the water to watch Le Grand Bain, a French comedy about a group of men who start a synchronised swimming team. So it’s probably a good idea to brush up on your language skills before you set off.

Boats seat four to six people, and groups must be members of the same household to uphold the social distancing guidelines still in place.

But if you can’t get a ticket to watch the film from l’eau, there are an additional 150 deckchairs on the banks so you don’t have to miss out.

All you have to do is enter this raffle for your cinema boat before 15th July, and you’ll be notified by email if you’re one of the lucky ones.

Sure, you’ve then only got a few days to organise your trip to Paris, but who doesn’t love a last minute getaway?