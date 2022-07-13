Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator Review: “A powerfully magical experience, that I now can’t live without.”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s a classic, it’s iconic, because it is one of the best!

The Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator is a high-powered plugin sex toy for external use. This type of iconic vibrator is known to be one of the most powerful vibrators in the world, making it also one of the most popular and all-round top seller.

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator Pros:

Strong Vibrations

Perfect for all-over massage

Excellent couples sex toy

Doesn’t need batteries or charging

Can buy attachments

Great in Doggy Style or Cow Girl Sex Positions

Perfect for foreplay

Fabulous for quicky orgasms

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator Cons:

Mains Powered

Not Waterproof

External use only

Bulky

Over my ten years of reviewing sex toys and as a sex expert I have learnt that power doesn’t always mean better and that sometimes even the simplest looking vibrator individuals need guidance on how to truly benefit from its vibrations.

The Wand casted a spell on me and now I must have one in my bedside drawer at all times. Keep scrolling to find whether or not to it’s worth investing in, and tips on how to make your experience spellbinding.

Video you may like:

Don’t miss our LELO Sona 2 review, LELO Sila review, and round up of the best sex toys and best sex toys for couples, while you’re here.

Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator Review: “An essential sex toy for rituals of pleasure.”

Special features

The Lovehoney Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator is easy to use, particularly when spellcasting for orgasms, as the dial control means you can quickly flick to your ideal intensity as you get close to climax.

With the head of the wand vibrator having grooves circling around it, you also have the option to add a bit of textured play into your masturbation session, when compared to completely smooth massage mains powered vibrators.

As it’s mains powered, you don’t need to worry about charging the sex toy, meaning it’s always ready to be used when you want it – making it a staple bedside vibrator that won’t let you down.

How to use the Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Mains Powered Magic Wand and how it was

One of the things I like the most about magic wands such as the Lovehoney Extra Powerful Mains Powered one, is that they can be used by anyone regardless of genitals.

Magic wand vibrators can be used anywhere on the body.

Some hot erogenous zones to try-out can be the nipples, inner thighs, the perineum, scrotum, over the base of a butt plug, and even just used in a sensual back massage.

They may be bulky and bigger than some sex toys, but wands are fabulous to explore in different sex positions, particularly doggy style and cow girl. I like using mine as my partner penetrates me and in these positions they were able to feel the vibrations from the head of the sex toy too.

If struggling with numbness when using powerful vibrators such as the Lovehoney Mains Powered Magic Wand, using the sex toy with clothes or lingerie still on can help. Depending on the fabric, the sensations from the vibrations can feel differently. Sometimes I want a quick orgasm and just leave my knickers on or cheekily pop the vibrator under my skirt.

Due to the strength of the vibrations I am still able to climax quickly with clothes on.

Another way to experience different vibrations from a magic wand vibrator is to change the head placement, vibrations travel through the top of the head differently when compared to the side of the sex toys head. I find using the wand vibrators side offers more direct stimulation to my clitoris, whereas the top of the massager is perfect for targeting larger areas whilst often producing more rumbly vibrations.

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the vibrator is mains powered it is not waterproof, meaning it’s best to be cleaned with a damp cloth and antibacterial wash rather than submerging the device.

As the Lovehoney Extra Powerful Multispeed Magic Wand Vibrator is one of the most powerful sex toys on the market, using waterbase lubrication is important to avoid causing friction burns on intimate areas. The strength of this sex toy means that it can become hot fairly quickly too and should only be used for short periods of time to avoid burning out the motor.

Read our full guide to how to clean your sex toys, here.

About the Lovehoney Brand

Lovehoney is one of the UKs leading sex toy retailers with over 400 own brand products, including various magic wand sex toys. Magic Wand is one of their trademarks, meaning they take a lot of pride in this particular collection and sex toy design.

Should I buy it?

My final thoughts of the Lovehoney Extra Powerful Mains Powered Magic Wand Vibrator? Wands aren’t just magic when it comes to orgasms, they’re great for foreplay, both solo and sharing. Making the Magic Wand Vibrator a bedside staple.

It sure did cast a spell on me.