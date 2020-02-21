Aka, the perfect way to take your sex to the next level, according to Fifty Shades Darker...

Have you heard of jiggle balls? You have E. L. James to thank for that.

The exploits of Ana Steele and Christian Grey – her dominant, bondage-loving, on-and-off-again squillionaire boyfriend – in Fifty Shades of Grey brought ‘jiggle balls’ to the masses, so we asked Sophie Morgan, author of Diary of a Submissive, to try out one of the most-talked about sex toys of the moment – jiggle balls.

If you’ve seen the film Fifty Shades Darker, then you know the scene we’re on about already. But if you haven’t… you’re in for a treat. Keep reading.

What are jiggle balls?

Small, round weights designed to strengthen your pelvic floor and the muscles of the vagina. Although they classify as a sex toy, they’re slightly different to the others on the market as, although they’ll enhance your orgasms in the long run, they’re ultimately designed to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. This, in turn, is said to intensify your orgasms.

Also referred too as kegel balls, toner balls and pleasure balls sometimes, they’re a simple and subtle way to tighten your vagina and make sex that bit more enjoyable.

How do you use jiggle balls?

Simple, really—buy online or in store, pop up your vagina, and go about your daily business. Yes, really. Whilst inserting jiggle balls into your vagina may feel funny at first—did we mention that, as per the name, they jiggle?–but you soon get used to it.

The logic behind using jiggle balls? Encouraging you to more actively use the clenching motions so essential to strengthening your pelvic floor without having to constantly think about it (your body instinctively holds the weights in for you without you having to consciously think about it).

Stronger muscles means stronger sensations down there, and using the balls just prior to sex has been found to increase not just sexual stimulation, but blood circulation and vaginal lubrication, too. Winner, winner.

YICOCO Jiggle Balls, £22.99, Amazon.com

What are jiggle balls for?

As above, strengthening your pelvic floor helps in the sex department, but the benefits don’t stop there. Experts have found that having a strong pelvic floor is essential for maintaining continence, alleviating symptoms of pelvic organ prolapse, and even reducing lower back pain. In short, it’s a really important group of muscles that shouldn’t be ignored.

What happened when one Marie Claire staffer tried jiggle balls…

‘The four beads that make up jiggle balls come in two different weights. You can either wear one alone or connect two together with a silicone string. They’re sturdy and surprisingly heavy, ranging in weight between 28g and 37g – and the movement as I rolled one on my hand was oddly reminiscent of an executive stress toy. Thankfully, it felt different once I was wearing it.’

‘I started slowly with the lighter 36mm set. Putting them in was straightforward, although it took a while walking round my flat before I felt ready to go out, partly because I was paranoid there was an audible thudding sound of the weights shifting within the balls as I moved and partly because I wanted to ensure I wasn’t walking like either a cowboy or a duck. In the end I felt reassured on both counts and headed out tentatively to meet a friend a short train ride away for coffee.’

What is wearing jiggle balls like?

‘Wearing them was surprisingly fun. The first thing to note is that while they cause a lovely flutter of sensation it’s not so intense you’re going to be doing a Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally in the queue for a cappuccino. Where they move around it stimulates your g-spot and apparently over time will help with improving muscle tone for your pelvic floor muscles, making for more intense orgasms..

Do jiggle balls work for strengthening your pelvic floor?

‘Obviously I can’t confirm that after a few hours’ use, but what I found interesting about wearing them out was how at points (mostly when I was sat at my laptop, or with my friend) I completely forgot I was wearing them at all, but at other points they were a noticeable diversion – on the train, and while I was trying to concentrate on an important phone call for work about a feature I’m doing.’

‘They did make me feel more sexually aware, although I’d hesitate to say aroused – a delayed commute in the heat just doesn’t do it for me. In the right mindset though that could change – and one thing I’ve realised is they needn’t be for solo shenanigans.’

‘My boyfriend was definitely intrigued about me using them and sent a few texts while I was out asking how I was enjoying them. I have no exhibitionist tendencies whatsoever, but the idea of telling him I’m wearing them while we’re out and then having the anticipation build between us until we get home is something I’d like to try. In fact we’re off to the cinema at the weekend, so I might surprise him then. Perhaps Ana and Christian were onto something…’