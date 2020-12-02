Trending:

These will be the most popular baby names in 2028

Jadie Troy-Pryde
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Let's see which monikers will be making waves in eight years time...

    When it comes to picking out your favourite baby names, things can get very confusing. Do you try and pick one of the baby names that are going extinct? Or do you choose from the list of the most popular baby names of recent years?

    And if you’re after something really unique, how can you tell which monikers will be super popular in the near future?

    Well, that’s where the experts at Nameberry come in – because they have predicted that the following baby names will be the most popular in 2028.

    ‘Names that get popular fast, usually thanks to a celebrity or a pop culture event, tend to fall just as fast. Beyonce, used for 105 baby girls in 2008, was used for no baby girls last year,’ explains CEO of Nameberry, Pam Satran.

    ‘Names that are popular over several years tend to stay that way for several more before starting a very gradual slide. Emma entered the top 10 in 2002 for instance, moving in and out of the number 1 spot but lingering in the top five and we project it will still be in the top five in a decade.’

    We’re usually influenced by celebrities and royals alike. Just take a look at Charlotte – since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the little Princess in 2015, the name has been climbing the list of most popular girls names. And the same goes with Harper – thanks to the Beckhams, the name has been growing in popularity since 2011.

    But how will things change over the next ten years? Let’s take a look at the predictions for the most popular baby names of 2028…

    princess charlotte 960499898

    Credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty

    Most popular girls names 2028

    Charlotte

    Amelia

    Harper

    Emma

    Olivia

    Evelyn

    Mia

    Aria

    Ava

    Sofia

    Most popular boys names 2028

    Liam

    Mateo

    Maverick

    Noah

    Lincoln

    Lucas

    Henry

    Theodore

    Jaxon

    Oliver

    Most popular unisex names 2028

    Avery

    Quinn

    Sawyer

    Parker

    Nova

    Charlie

    Finley

    Emerson

    Logan

    Rowan

    We can see why they’re set to be the most popular names – we love them all, tbh.

    Reading now

    Popular Life stories