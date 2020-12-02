These will be the most popular baby names in 2028

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let's see which monikers will be making waves in eight years time...

When it comes to picking out your favourite baby names, things can get very confusing. Do you try and pick one of the baby names that are going extinct? Or do you choose from the list of the most popular baby names of recent years?

And if you’re after something really unique, how can you tell which monikers will be super popular in the near future?

Well, that’s where the experts at Nameberry come in – because they have predicted that the following baby names will be the most popular in 2028.

‘Names that get popular fast, usually thanks to a celebrity or a pop culture event, tend to fall just as fast. Beyonce, used for 105 baby girls in 2008, was used for no baby girls last year,’ explains CEO of Nameberry, Pam Satran.

‘Names that are popular over several years tend to stay that way for several more before starting a very gradual slide. Emma entered the top 10 in 2002 for instance, moving in and out of the number 1 spot but lingering in the top five and we project it will still be in the top five in a decade.’

We’re usually influenced by celebrities and royals alike. Just take a look at Charlotte – since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the little Princess in 2015, the name has been climbing the list of most popular girls names. And the same goes with Harper – thanks to the Beckhams, the name has been growing in popularity since 2011.

But how will things change over the next ten years? Let’s take a look at the predictions for the most popular baby names of 2028…

Most popular girls names 2028

Charlotte

Amelia

Harper

Emma

Olivia

Evelyn

Mia

Aria

Ava

Sofia

Most popular boys names 2028

Liam

Mateo

Maverick

Noah

Lincoln

Lucas

Henry

Theodore

Jaxon

Oliver

Most popular unisex names 2028

Avery

Quinn

Sawyer

Parker

Nova

Charlie

Finley

Emerson

Logan

Rowan

We can see why they’re set to be the most popular names – we love them all, tbh.