Too Hot To Handle is the perfect lockdown telly. The Netflix show has had viewers hooked and for good reason – it’s pretty brilliant.

If you haven’t seen it yet, it follows ten frisky singles who believe they’re signing up for a month of lovin’ in a beautiful Mexican villa. However, there’s a catch – kissing, heavy petting, sex and self pleasuring are against the rules, and if anybody breaks those rules money is deducted from the $100,000 prize money.

Did that deter them? Of course not. While some of the contestants resisted getting hot and heavy (ahem, Kelz), others were less committed.

But love blossomed between Sharron and Rhonda, and Harry and Francesca also developed a more meaning connection as Lana (the virtual assistant keeping them in line) had hoped.

So which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together since the show was filmed in 2019? And have any of them split? And which two contestants actually started seeing each other after the show?

Let’s take a look…

Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

Harry and Francesca

Harry and Francesca had their ups and downs in the villa, but they eventually worked through their issues and coupled up. But did their relationship last longer than the month in Mexico?

According to both parties, it stood the test of time.

Harry said: ‘Francesca and I are better than ever. We took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead. I can’t wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!’

Francesca added: ‘Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever. It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!’

So all that rule breaking was worth it in the end.

Sharron and Rhonda

Many fans of the show were rooting for Sharron and Rhonda. They opened up to each other and were a solid couple – but unfortunately, things haven’t quite worked out.

Sharron said: ‘Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life, she’s been the strength to my weakness, the music to my soul and the yin to my yang. Unfortunately distance has been an issue, and although she’s miles away our connection will always be.’

Ronda explained: ‘Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone.’

Sad.

Bryce and Nicole?!

Bryce originally had his eyes set on Chloe, and Nicole got nowhere near enough airtime. However, it seems that the pair have (maybe) found love with each other.

Nicole revealed: ‘Bryce and I got closer after filming. He’s a genuinely lovely guy and we are just seeing where things go without putting any pressure on anything!”

Bryce said: ‘As far as our relationship stands at the moment, we’re just seeing how everything plays out. Obviously we are on opposite sides of the planet, but we chat daily.’

Interesting!