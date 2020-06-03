Babies born in these months become the most successful (and famous)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Experts are expecting a coronavirus baby boom later this year due to the lockdown, and people are searching for baby names – whether it’s the baby names that earn the most money or smartest baby names.

We already know which baby names are destined for success and fame, but does your little one’s birth month also play a part?

New research via Play Like Mum suggests that, actually, it might.

They collected data and and reviewed when the most successful people in the world – including billionaire business owners and celebrities – were born.

They used information from 300 successful individuals, using the Forbes Billionaires List and Forbes Celebrity 100 as well as lists from Money Inc, Business Insider and Bauer Media, then going on to find out each of their birthdays using Wikipedia.

It found that many of their birthdays fall in October, with Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian and Simon Cowell just a few of the high profile individuals who are born near the end of the year. A total of 36 out of 300 celebs are born in October, making it the month that the most successful and famous people celebrate their birthdays.

Close behind was June, with 30 of the 300 born in the early summer including Ariana Grande, Elon Musk, and Lionel Messi.

However, November comes low down in the list with just 17 born in the late month including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gordon Ramsay, and DJ Khaled.

Take a look at the full list, from most successful months to least successful birthdays:

October – 36 birthdays June – 30 birthdays July – 28 birthdays January – 27 birthdays April – 27 birthdays September – 27 birthdays May – 25 birthdays March – 23 birthdays August – 21 birthdays February – 20 birthdays December – 19 birthdays November – 17 birthdays

