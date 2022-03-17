Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Awards solely dedicated to celebrating eco-friendly businesses making a difference.

Sustainability is at the heart of what we do here at Marie Claire UK. From reporting on the brilliant female change-makers tackling climate change head-on, to expert-led guides navigating carbon footprint, ethical fashion brands, and sustainable beauty buys, sharing insight into how to live more sustainably has been one of our core pillars for years.

That’s why we’re so proud to launch our second annual Sustainability Awards, a celebration of the brands, organisations, and products that are genuinely implementing change and building a better tomorrow.

Right now, brands have both the opportunity and responsibility to help consumers navigate their day-to-day lives with products and experiences that are designed with the earth in mind – without greenwashing or misleading.

If you’re a business with purpose, a sustainable start-up shaping its business model to be as ethical as possible, or a company going the extra mile to positively impact our planet, we want to hear from you and celebrate your hard work.

Video you may like:

Why? Because never before have our spending habits been so important, and, as we all become more eco-conscious, it’s more important than ever to recognise and celebrate the brands that are acknowledging their environmental and ethical responsibilities – and helping us as consumers to shop smarter and buy better.

Enter now: the second-ever Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards

To help you start making the small day-to-day decisions that’ll have a lasting impact on our planet, we’ve tasked a trailblazing judging panel, made up of over 50 of the world’s leading experts, thought leaders, and sustainability activists, to select the businesses that are actually committed to effecting change.

Your need-to-knows:

Winners will be selected by an award-winning judging panel of 50+ of the world’s leading sustainability experts, activists, and the Marie Claire UK editorial team.

Entrants will be shortlisted for inclusion in Marie Claire UK‘s 2022 sustainability directory. View the 2021 sustainability directory here.

Winners will be announced in July 2022 in both a virtual awards ceremony and on Marie Claire UK.

Enter here.

With more than 90 subcategories to sift through, our insiders will scrupulously select the brands that are truly worth their sustainable salt across:

The deserving winners will be announced in our virtual awards ceremony this July.

An insight into last year’s awards…

Never one to avoid practicing what we preach – or shy away from making history – not only was last year Marie Claire UK’s inaugural Sustainability Awards, it was also our first-ever carbon-neutral awards ceremony. (Yes, even virtual awards generate a carbon footprint.)

So, in partnership with Nula Carbon, we offset our carbon emissions by planting a mangrove tree for every one of our attendees.

See who won in 2021 and watch some of our past judges here:

Ready to celebrate the editor- and expert-approved brands going that extra mile in working towards a more sustainable future for our planet? So are we – because we truly believe that we can all #StartSomewhere by making better individual choices that can kick-start meaningful, collective change.