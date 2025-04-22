I'm the founder of an ethical brand marketplace - why, in the wake of tariff-gate, protecting independent businesses is more important than ever

Today marks Earth Day, an entire day dedicated to celebrating and protecting our planet.

You'll know that a large part of moving towards a genuinely sustainable lifestyle is shopping with brands that prioritise planet-friendly practices and innovation. Thanks to certifications like The Butterfly Mark, Leaping Bunny, and B Corp, recognising genuinely eco-forward brands and products in your shops has never looked easier.

That said, supporting these businesses is absolutely critical right now, especially in the wake of Trump's tariffs.

Widely accepted as a huge blow for small business owners, many are already struggling to navigate the chaos and stay afloat.

Speaking to NBC News, NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said: “The implementation of new policy priorities has heightened the level of uncertainty. Small business owners have scaled back expectations on sales growth as they better understand how these rearrangements might impact them.”

For many small or sustainable business owners, their brands are driven by passion, entrepreneurship, and a desire to design long-lasting, planet-friendly goods that stand the test of time. But what happens if these motivators can no longer be prioritised in an economy that seems intent on prioritising profit above all else?

Below, we chat to George Graham, CEO and co-founder of ethical, independent marketplace Wolf & Badger, as he shares his take on why supporting businesses who are genuinely doing their bit to protect both people and planet is so important right now.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't miss our guides to sustainable living, how to spot greenwashing and your need-to-knows about microplastics, as well as our favourite Gen Z climate activists to follow, while you're here.

As the co-founder of ethical, independent marketplace Wolf & Badger - why supporting sustainable brands is more important than ever

"I founded Wolf & Badger back in 2010 with my brother, Henry. Fast forward fifteen years and we're a fully B Corp-certified platform for over 2,000 independent global brands specialising in ethically and sustainably produced fashion, homeware, beauty, accessories, and jewellery."

"Our company has always championed skilled craftsmanship and quality design, fostering a community of conscious consumers and ethical brands. With a thriving online marketplace and brick-and-mortar stores in major cities like London, New York, and Los Angeles, Wolf & Badger is a global leader in frictionless retail."

"While it's never been easy to start or scale an independent brand, over the last few years, the costs of doing business have been rising exponentially. There are fewer and fewer opportunities for emerging labels to stand out and reach the right customers. These tariffs could not have come at a worse time for many."

A post shared by Wolf & Badger (@wolfandbadger) A photo posted by on

"The best independent brands - like those we work with at Wolf & Badger - focus on high quality and ethical supply chains. As a result, the cost of production is already high, which means that any increased cost of materials will undoubtedly be damaging."

"Brexit was challenging enough, but further limitations to export opportunities, driven by Trump's tariffs, can make it even harder for small brands to compete internationally. This is all despite the proven customer demand for their unique collections - while independent brands are desirable, it’s important that the price points can still be competitive."

"At Wolf & Badger, our main focus is to help customers to discover independent brands and, in turn, to enable the brands to continue reaching customers effectively, leveraging our technology and platform offering to simplify the complexities of cross-border trade, and working proactively with our brands to mitigate any negative impact from these tariffs."

A post shared by Wolf & Badger (@wolfandbadger) A photo posted by on

"We're also working harder to encourage domestic production and enabling shoppers to discover brands local to them as part of our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of fashion consumption. With this in mind, the potential effect from the tariffs on cheap fast fashion could actually create a greater opportunity for independent brands producing in a responsible way, and so the short to medium term support of our creative talent is essential during this transition, particularly if we see over-produced Chinese collections being diverted to the UK and EU in the short-term, creating further market distortion."

"Overall, if we are going to see a thriving creative economy in the UK, we're going to need to see platforms like ours offering more support and opportunities for ethical brands. But further than that, it's absolutely critical that shoppers consider their purchasing decisions carefully. We'll also ideally need to see more proactive government support if there's to be a viable future for designer-led independent businesses in the fashion industry."