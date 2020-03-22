Lidl gives away thousands of flowers to NHS staff on Mother’s Day

On Friday, the government advised the British public to stay indoors and avoiding travelling home to see their parents on Mother’s Day following the coronavirus outbreak.

Many companies have been taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of their employees and customers, like the new Just Eat contactless delivery option, and several restaurant chains have been offering those working on the frontline discounts and freebies to show support for all their hard work.

Now, Lidl is donating thousands of bunches of flowers to NHS workers and staff this Mother’s Day to say thank you for all that they are doing to battle the virus.

The bouquets will be redirected from the supply chain and given to community groups in local areas across the UK in partnership with Neighbourly.

They’ll also be handed out at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital to all the staff leaving their shifts in order to lift spirits and show how much they appreciate their incredible efforts.

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Commercial Director at Lidl GB, commented: ‘This Mother’s Day, we wanted to redistribute this surplus supply and show our thanks and appreciation to those working tirelessly through these extraordinary times.

‘We hope that our beautiful bunches will help raise the spirits of those who receive them.’