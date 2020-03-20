All the discounts and freebies being offered to key workers in the UK right now

While the government is encouraging the public to work from home where possible, key workers are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone is looked after during the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, several companies are offering NHS staff, health and social care workers, teachers, shopkeepers and many more discounts and freebies in a bid to make sure that they’re looked after, too.

These are the things currently on offer to those on the frontline:

Leon – 50% off

They’re offering NHS workers 50% off and free food deliveries to hospitals.

Pret-a-Manger – free hot drinks and 50% off

They’re offering free hot drinks for NHS workers, as well as 50% off the rest of the menu.

Paul – free takeaway hot drinks

NHS workers are entitled to free takeaway coffee and tea from today, and they’re also offering buy one get one free on loafs of bread to help out your neighbours or loved ones.

Starbucks – free coffee

Filter coffee is free for NHS, council and emergency services staff

McDonalds – free drinks

Emergency services, as well as health and social care workers, are being offered free drinks at McDonalds.

Dominos – free pizza

On Friday 20th March, NHS workers are able to get a free pizza from selected branches.

Hotel Chocolat – 50% off

NHS staff are entitled to a 50% discount.

Burger King – free drinks

Emergency services, health and social care workers can get free drinks at Burger King.

Vita Coco – free case of coconut water

For ‘medical staff looking after us to the shopkeepers, teachers, waste collectors, reporters and many others who haven’t been afforded the opportunity to work from home,’ you can DM Vita Coco and ask them to deliver a case to someone who needs it.

Nandos – 50% off

Those working within the NHS can get a half price meal at Nandos.

We will continue to update this list to ensure the most up-to-date information.