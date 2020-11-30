Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You have to be quick to get your hands on the Hotel Chocolat Cyber Monday discounts

Christmas is just around the corner, so stock up on Xmas choccies with the Hotel Chocolat Cyber Monday sale.

You can always rely on Hotel Chocolat to get us in the festive mood – it’s not Christmas without a box of their rich chocolates in front of the TV. Which is why we are pleased to say that despite Black Friday being well and truly in the past and there not being much of Cyber Monday left, you can still get your hands on some amazing sweet (pun intended) deals.

Using the code CMXMAS you get:

£10 off £50

£20 off £80

£30 off £110

Shop the Hotel Chocolat Cyber Monday sale

If it were up to us, these are the sets that we’d be adding to our basket. Each one makes a great hostess gift as your arrive at someone’s house on the 23rd (thank you Boris) or get them all and you’re stocked up for the entirety of the festive period. Also, if you decided to buy them all for yourself and eat them in one sitting, we also wouldn’t judge.