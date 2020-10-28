Le Creuset has unveiled a Star Wars range and you’re going to want everything

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As Christmas edges ever closer, many of us are deciding on which advent calendars to invest in – whether it’s the best beauty advent calendars to stock up on makeup and skincare, the Missoma advent calendar to add something delicate to your jewellery collection or the wine and Prosecco advent calendars because we all deserve a bit of bubbly after this year.

However, if you’re focusing on your Christmas wish list instead of the countdown and hoping to spruce up your kitchen, then we’ve got good news. Le Creuset has unveiled their new Star Wars collection, and fans of the franchise are going to love what’s on offer.

The iconic kitchenware brand has collaborated with Disney to create the range, which includes five pieces including three casserole dishes, a falcon themed trivet and a death star trivet.

First up there’s the BB-8 casserole dish in orange and beige for £25, and it looks just dreamy.

Then the R2-D2 inspired dish is a 250ml white pot with blue designs to replicate the iconic character, and will set you back £25. Disney says: ‘Like the beloved little droid who inspired it, this R2-D2 Small Round Casserole Dish is quite the dutiful kitchen sidekick. Whether presenting appetisers, desserts or other treats, this mini cocotte is perfect for serving friends in galactic style.’

But that’s not all. The C-3PO dish ‘celebrates C-3P0 – R2-D2’s always faithful companion. Delivering proper kitchen protocol, the limited-release dish loyally serves up and stores everything from spices to individual portions and appetisers’ according to Disney, and is a golden must-have.

Lastly, there’s a Millenium Falcon ‘cool tool trivet’ for £15 which is made with heat-resistant silicone and protects hands and tables against hot dishes.

Everything is available for purchase online via the links above, the Le Creuset website, as well as the Disney online shop.

Go, go, go!